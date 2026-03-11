INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholders are investigating Goeasy Ltd.

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Berger Montague (Canada) PC, a Toronto-based law firm that focuses on representing investors in cross-border shareholder disputes, is investigating Goeasy Ltd. (TSX: "GSY" and USOTC: "EHMEF"); CUSIP: 380355, ISIN: CA3803551074) a company that is subject to Ontario's Securities Act.

Goeasy Ltd. reports itself to be one of Canada's leading non-prime consumer lenders offering a full suite of leasing and lending products to the non-prime consumer. Its operations conduct business under its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare segments.

During the relevant period, Goeasy reported to the markets that the Company has established a Credit Committee and created processes and procedures to identify, measure, monitor and mitigate significant credit risks and it followed international accounting standards.

However, on March 10, 2026, Goeasy announced that charge off in Q4 2025 of approximately $178M relating to its Lendcare business against gross consumer loans receivable of $5.5B as at December 31, 2025, and a related write down of approximately $55M for loan interest and fees. Total Company net charge offs (including the incremental charge off above) in the quarter are expected to be approximately $331M. The Company also expects a net increase in allowance for credit losses on gross consumer loans receivable in the quarter of approximately $86M compared to the amount reported as at September 30, 2025. Accordingly, the Company is withdrawing its previously issued Q4 2025 outlook and three-year forecast.

Moreover, Goeasy announced that it will need to correct its historical reporting practices of its LendCare business going back to 2024, because certain customer payments being recorded as received while they were in fact in the process of being settled at month end, some of which were ultimately not collected, and also impacted the Company's reported delinquencies.

The market's impact was harsh and immediate, sending CHW's share price from $115.55 down to $49.72.

If you purchased shares of Goeasy Ltd. between May 7, 2024, and March 9, 2026, and would like to know more about our investigation or have information to share, please contact us at [email protected].

Berger Montague (Canada) PC is one of the leading Canadian law firms that represent investors in shareholder class actions where the corporate defendant lists securities cross-border and in Europe. We currently are serving as Class Counsel for investors in the shareholder class action against Chesswood Group Limited ("CHW") and many have the experience to understand the accounting and legal issues.

