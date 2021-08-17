Investor Alert: RxD Options

Be an informed investor - don't be fooled by fraudsters misrepresenting themselves

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) warns Canadian investors that RxD Options fraudulently claims to be regulated by IIROC.

Through their website https://rxdoptions.com, the company claims to offer accounts for trading in cryptocurrency, forex, and binary options.

Binary options cannot be offered or sold to retail investors in Canada. No IIROC dealers are authorized to sell binary options to retail investors in Canada. Investors contacted by anyone offering binary options should immediately report the incident to their provincial or territorial securities commission.

We urge Canadian investors to exercise caution when dealing with non IIROC-regulated firms.

By visiting IIROC's website, investors can confirm if investment firms are registered with IIROC.

Investors can also check the background, qualifications, and any disciplinary history of investment advisors registered with IIROC 's free AdvisorReport.

The Canadian Securities Administrators provide investor alerts.

About IIROC:

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 175 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 30,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

For further information: Sean Hamilton, Director, Public Affairs and Member Education Services, 647-308-6497, [email protected]

