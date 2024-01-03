Be an informed investor - Don't be fooled by fraudsters misrepresenting themselves

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is warning Canadian investors not to be fooled by noura-benimners.

On their website, noura-benimners.com, the company falsely claims to be regulated by the former Investment Industry Regulatory Organization (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

Noura-benimners is not regulated by the former IIROC or CIRO, nor is it a member of the CIPF.

All investors must be informed and ask themselves important questions before purchasing higher-risk investment products that do not trade on stock exchanges. Unregulated crypto-asset trading platforms are different from regulated marketplaces and may be missing key investor protections.

If you suspect anything unusual, always independently verify the information the person calling or emailing you is providing. Do not rely on unsolicited information and do your own research online. Investors should also check the background, qualifications and any disciplinary history of investment advisors registered with CIRO or the CSA by checking the free AdvisorReport for advisors registered with investment dealers, or the CSA's National Registrant Search.

If you believe you have been a victim of this or a similar scam, immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit CIRO.ca.

