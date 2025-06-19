Be an informed investor - Don't be misled by fraudulent claims of IIROC or CIRO regulation

TORONTO, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is warning Canadian investors not to be misled by Morgan PRE Limited (preforex[.]com). Morgan PRE Limited falsely claims to be regulated by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), a predecessor of CIRO, as well as other regulators.

Morgan PRE also falsely claims to be affiliated with Morgan Stanley Canada Limited, a CIRO-regulated firm, and misuses Morgan Stanley Canada Limited's actual address.

Investors should be aware that Morgan PRE has no association with IIROC, CIRO, Morgan Stanley Canada Limited or Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Canada Inc.

Protect Yourself from Fraud

Investors can confirm with CIRO's Complaints & Inquiries team to verify the legitimacy of anyone claiming to represent CIRO. All individuals registered to offer financial advice in Canada are listed on the National Registration Search of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA).

CIRO's Office of the Investor provides resources to help Canadians avoid investment fraud and protect their financial well-being. See Avoiding Fraud and Protecting Your Investments on CIRO's website for additional information.

If you believe you have been a victim of this or a similar scam, immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. If there are claims of affiliation with CIRO, please also report it to CIRO.

About CIRO

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

