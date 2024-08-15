Be an informed investor - Don't be fooled by fraudsters

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is issuing a warning to Canadian investors regarding imposters of QTrade Direct Investing. These imposters use sophisticated websites that mimic or clone QTrade's name and brand but are not the official company's website or materials. These imposters also falsely imply affiliations and membership with CIRO.

Investors should be aware that QTrade Direct Investing is a division of Aviso Financial Inc., a registered dealer member with CIRO. QTrade's official website can be found at qtrade.ca.

To learn whether a firm is registered with CIRO, check the free Dealers We Regulate database. Investors should also check the background, qualifications and any disciplinary history of investment advisors registered with CIRO through the Advisor Report or through the CSA's National Registrant Search.

CIRO's Office of the Investor publishes information to help investors keep their investments safe and avoid fraud. Such information is available at Avoiding Fraud and Protecting Your Investments . If you believe you have been a victim of this or a similar scam, immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission , and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre .

Please direct all other inquiries to our Complaints & Inquiries team:

1-877-442-4322 (Canada/US),

800-5555-2323 (Outside Canada/US),

or by completing our Secure Contact Form.

