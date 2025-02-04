Be an informed investor - Don't be fooled by fraudsters misrepresenting themselves

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is warning Canadian investors against scammers impersonating Highgate and its executives.

We are issuing this alert to highlight a new and aggressive scam involving a fraudulent domain, highgatetrading.com, which falsely claims to be a CIRO-regulated firm Highgate. Highgate's legitimate domain is www.highgategroup.ca.

Recently, several individuals have fallen victim to this scam. In one instance it was reported that an individual was directed to the impersonating, scam site, highgatetrading.com, through YouTube videos promoting a false rebate program allegedly backed by the Canadian government. This program deceitfully claimed that investing in certain securities would qualify for a government rebate.

The scammers employed various deceptive tactics to build credibility, including:

impersonating members of Highgate's executive team

executive team slightly modifying Highgate's head office address

head office address building rapport on a personal level over multiple conversations.

CIRO has noted a rise in impersonation schemes. Fraudsters often claim to be legitimate firms, posing as registered CIRO members. We strongly advise investors to independently verify any communications they receive by directly contacting Highgate through its official website.

To ensure your investments are protected, always exercise caution and diligence. Verify the authenticity of any contact or offer by reaching out to the firm directly using their verified contact information. Stay informed about common scams and report any suspicious activities to CIRO immediately.

Protect Yourself from Fraud

Investors can confirm with CIRO's Complaints & Inquiries team to verify the legitimacy of anyone claiming to represent CIRO. All individuals registered to offer financial advice in Canada are listed on the National Registration Search of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA).

CIRO's Office of the Investor provides resources to help Canadians avoid investment fraud and protect their financial well-being. See Avoiding Fraud and Protecting Your Investments on CIRO's website for additional information.

If you believe you have been a victim of this or a similar scam, please report it to CIRO and immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Please direct all other inquiries to our Complaints & Inquiries team:

1-877-442-4322 (Canada/US),

800-555-2323 (Outside Canada/US),

or by completing our Secure Contact Form

About CIRO

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

