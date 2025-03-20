Be an informed investor - Don't be fooled by fraudsters misrepresenting themselves

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is urging Canadian investors to stay vigilant against scammers impersonating A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC.

This latest scheme involves a fraudulent website, gpcalliancepro.com, which falsely claims to represent A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC. The legitimate and only website for this CIRO-regulated firm is alliancegcanada.ca.

Earlier this year, CIRO issued an alert highlighting scams tied to fraudulent websites impersonating A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC, including the domain alliancegcanada.com, which was subsequently blocked. At that time, CIRO also cautioned investors about fraudsters soliciting funds through fake email addresses and phone numbers, often masquerading as representatives of A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC in an attempt to defraud unsuspecting investors.

Despite these efforts, fraudsters remain persistent and continue to refine their tactics. They are now operating under the name Andy Gardiner, using the phone number 483-619-1463 and email address [email protected] to execute their schemes. They have gone so far as to exploit a link to the CIRO website for A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC, using it as a ploy to appear credible and trustworthy.

CIRO strongly advises all investors to independently verify any communication claiming to be from A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC by directly contacting the firm through its official website.

Protect Yourself from Fraud

Investors can confirm with CIRO's Complaints & Inquiries team to verify the legitimacy of anyone claiming to represent CIRO. All individuals registered to offer financial advice in Canada are listed on the National Registration Search of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA).

CIRO's Office of the Investor provides resources to help Canadians avoid investment fraud and protect their financial well-being. See Avoiding Fraud and Protecting Your Investments on CIRO's website for additional information.

If you believe you have been a victim of this or a similar scam, please report it to CIRO and immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Please direct all other inquiries to our Complaints & Inquiries team:

1-877-442-4322 (Canada/US),

800-555-2323 (Outside Canada/US),

or by completing our Secure Contact Form

