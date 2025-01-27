Be an informed investor - Don't be fooled by fraudsters misrepresenting themselves

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is warning Canadian investors not to be fooled by scammers impersonating A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC.

We are issuing this alert to draw attention to a new and aggressive scam involving a fraudulent domain, alliancegpc.com, which falsely claims to be A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC. The legitimate domain for A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC, which is a CIRO regulated firm, is alliancegcanada.ca.

Previously, CIRO had flagged a scam website using the domain alliancegcanada.com which has since been blocked. However, these fraudsters remain active and continue to solicit investors through fake email addresses and phone numbers, even posing as representatives of A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC in an attempt to defraud unsuspecting investors.

CIRO has noted a spike in impersonation schemes. In communications with investors, fraudsters claim to be associated with legitimate firms, posing as registered individuals or regulators. We strongly advise investors to independently verify any communications they receive from someone claiming to represent A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC by directly contacting the firm through their official website.

Protect Yourself from Fraud

Investors can confirm with CIRO's Complaints & Inquiries team to verify the legitimacy of anyone claiming to represent CIRO. All individuals registered to offer financial advice in Canada are listed on the National Registration Search of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA).

CIRO's Office of the Investor provides resources to help Canadians avoid investment fraud and protect their financial well-being. See Avoiding Fraud and Protecting Your Investments on CIRO's website for additional information.

If you believe you have been a victim of this or a similar scam, please report it to CIRO and immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Please direct all other inquiries to our Complaints & Inquiries team:

1-877-442-4322 (Canada/US),

800-555-2323 (Outside Canada/US),

or by completing our Secure Contact Form

