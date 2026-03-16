INVESTMENT / PURCHASE OFFERS INVITED TEXCAL ENERGY CANADA INC.

Opportunity to acquire or invest in Alberta-based oil and natural gas production company

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - GRANT THORNTON LIMITED, in its capacity as the receiver (the Receiver), of Texcal Energy Canada Inc. (Texcal or the Company), is conducting a sale and investment solicitation process for the Company.

Texcal is an Alberta-based junior exploration and production company with interests located in the Bellis, Carson Creek, Enchant, Kaybob, Swan Hills, and Virginia Hills areas of Alberta.

Additional information can be found on the Receiver's website. To obtain access to the virtual data room, please contact Tom Pavic of Sayer Energy Advisors, the Receiver's Sales Agent at [email protected].

The deadline for submission of Phase 1 non-binding bids is April 30, 2026 at 12:00pm MDT.

SOURCE Grant Thornton Limited

For media inquiries, please contact: Lindsay Barnes | [email protected] | 905 999 6448, Senior Manager, Media and External Communications, Doane Grant Thornton LLP