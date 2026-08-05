Investissement Québec and BDC provide more than $5 million to Altex to accelerate growth across Canada and the United States.

The Quebec manufacturer will automate its operations to expand production capacity and meet rapidly growing demand across North American markets.

TERREBONNE, QC, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Investissement Québec and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) have announced more than $5 millions in financing for Altex, a Quebec-based manufacturer specializing in innovative, high-end window-covering systems. The investment will enable the company to automate key production processes, increase manufacturing capacity, support its continued growth across Canada, and accelerate its expansion into the U.S. market.

The announcement comes as Altex continues to experience strong growth on both sides of the border. The company expects to close its 2026 fiscal year on August 31 with more than $50 million in sales, representing annual growth of nearly 15%.

In Canada, Altex continues to expand its presence in the commercial and architectural sectors, while in the United States, its products are gaining momentum through strategic partnerships with leading industry players.

Growth driven by strategic partnerships

In Canada, Altex's alliance with Sun-Brite, Ontario's leading commercial distributor serving residential towers and multi-family units developments, has already generated $1.8 million in orders during the first four months following its launch. The company projects nearly $4 million in orders in 2026 and $7 million in 2027.

Within the architectural sector, Altex has already secured more than $10 million in new contracts in 2026, surpassing its revised annual target. The Altex/Sun-Brite alliance is also in discussions with QuadReal Property Group, one of Canada's largest real estate owners and managers, regarding the integration of its solutions into several major development projects.

In the United States, Altex continues to accelerate its growth through its partnership with Standard Textile, a leading supplier to the hospitality, education, and healthcare sectors. The relationship recently expanded with the signing of a manufacturing licensing agreement, enabling Standard Textile to produce Altex systems at its Brownsville, Texas facility. Together, the companies have already supplied window coverings for 18 schools in California, one of the largest school districts in the United States, serving nearly 1,300 schools.

Altex products are now specified for multiple Hilton hotel brands and continue to be deployed across major institutional projects, particularly in California, where compliance with ADA accessibility standards provides a significant competitive advantage.

To further support its U.S. expansion, Altex has also established Newton Global Commercial, a joint venture with U.S.-based manufacturer Echota. This new structure enables the company to manufacture locally for the U.S. market while reducing the impact of cross-border tariffs.

An investment to scale operations

Today's financing will allow Altex to automate several stages of its manufacturing process, including aluminum machining and the assembly of its proprietary Newton High-Speed Lite-Lift® technology. These investments will significantly increase production capacity, improve product quality, and reduce direct labour requirements by more than 15%.

"This financing reflects the confidence that Investissement Québec and BDC have in our vision and business model," said Gilles Dumoulin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Altex. "Over the past several years, we have made important strategic decisions to strengthen our competitiveness while continuing to invest in our future. Today, we have the foundation we need to reach the next stage of our growth and meet rising demand across both the Canadian and U.S. markets."

Turning challenges into opportunities

Since the onset of the tariff dispute in 2024, Altex has implemented a comprehensive transformation plan designed to strengthen its competitiveness. The company has reduced fixed operating costs by more than $1.3 million, streamlined operations, simplified its product offering, and continued investing in the initiatives required to support its long-term growth strategy.

This operational discipline, combined with the company's strong commercial performance, has created the conditions necessary to support this new investment.

About Altex

Altex is a Quebec-based manufacturer specializing in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of premium window covering systems for the commercial, institutional, hospitality, and architectural markets. With more than 200 employees, the company continues to expand across North America through innovation, including its patented Newton High-Speed Lite-Lift® technology, featured within its District product line. A third-generation family business, Altex is also preparing for the future with the involvement of the fourth generation of the Alepins family.

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including changes in tariff policies and general economic conditions.

SOURCE ALTEX

Media contact: Altex, Gilles Dumoulin, 438 829-1311, [email protected]