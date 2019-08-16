Investigation report: November 2018 possible bottom contact of the bulk carrier Maccoa near Kahnawake, Quebec

QUEBEC, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) released its investigation report M18C0328 on the November 2018 possible bottom contact of the bulk carrier Maccoa that occurred near Kahnawake, Quebec.

The TSB conducted a limited-scope, fact-gathering investigation into this occurrence to advance transportation safety through greater awareness of potential safety issues.

See the investigation page for further information.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

