Invesque Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Continued Progress Improving the Balance Sheet Via Refinancings and Asset Sales

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (TSX: IVQ.U) (TSX: IVQ) (the "Company") today announced its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

On June 24, 2024, the Company sold a skilled nursing facility in Glendale, Wisconsin for gross proceeds of US$5.1 million, bringing total asset sales year to date to $77.5 million.

During the second quarter, the Company refinanced and/or extended the maturity of $209.5 million of debt. These refinancings, along with the Glendale, Wisconsin SNF sale, reduced the KeyBank credit facility by approximately $33.0 million and increased the Company's consolidated average debt maturity to nearly three years.

The Company reported funds from operations ("FFO")1 of US$0.03 and $0.07 per common share for the three- and six-months ending June 30, 2024, and reported adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO")2 of US$0.02 and US$0.06 per common share for the three- and six-months ending June 30, 2024.

"We made further progress reducing our KeyBank credit facility during the second quarter and expect to continue to do so during the second half of 2024 with additional refinancings and asset sales on the horizon", commented Kari Onweller, EVP of Investments and Investor Relations of the Company. "Our primary goal as a Company right now is to right size leverage, and to achieve that goal, we expect to continue disposing assets in the coming months."

Financial Highlights



Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30, (in thousands of U.S dollars, except per

share values) 2024 2023

2024 2023



















Revenue $ 43,099 $ 50,257

$ 86,741 $ 99,798 Net income (loss) $ (15,815) $ (45,926)

$ (22,058) $ (61,524) FFO $ 1,424 $ 5,824

$ 3,928 $ 12,727 FFO per share $ 0.03 $ 0.10

$ 0.07 $ 0.22 AFFO $ 1,111 $ 5,927

$ 3,192 $ 12,498 AFFO per share $ 0.02 $ 0.10

$ 0.06 $ 0.22

_____________________________ 1 FFO is a measure used by management to evaluate operating performance. Please refer to the section "Non-IFRS Measures" in this press release for more information. 2 AFFO is a measure used by management to evaluate operating performance. Please refer to the section "Non-IFRS Measures" in this press release for more information.



Balance Sheet and Portfolio Highlights

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except number of properties) June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023







Total assets $730,351

$828,283 Number of properties3 49

66 Debt $516,088

$588,245

_____________________________ 3 Excludes two medical office buildings and eleven seniors housing communities held for sale as of June 30, 2024. Excludes two medical office buildings and one seniors housing community held for sale as of December 31, 2023.



About Invesque

The Company is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic in North America will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. The Company currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a portfolio of income-generating predominantly private pay seniors housing communities. The Company's portfolio includes investments primarily in independent living, assisted living, and memory care, which are operated under long-term leases and joint venture arrangements with industry-leading operating partners. The Company's portfolio also includes investments in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which the Company owns the real estate, the licensed operations, and provides management services through Commonwealth Senior Living, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release (this "Press Release") contains certain forward-looking information and/or statements ("forward-looking statements"), that reflect and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, including, without limitation, the disposition by the Company of assets. Forward-looking information is typically identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "expectations," "look," "may," "plan," "should," "will," and other similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters and suggest future outcomes or events. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current beliefs, expectations, and certain assumptions and are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are beyond the Company's ability to predict or control and may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. These risks include the inability of the Company to divest certain assets on terms favorable to the Company or at all. The Company's actual results may differ because of various factors, including without limitation, the risks described in the Company's current annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which risks may be dependent on market factors and not entirely within the Company's control. Although management believes that it has a reasonable basis for the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements, actual results may differ from those suggested by the forward-looking statements for various reasons. These forward-looking statements reflect current expectations as of the date of this Press Release and speak only as of the date of this Press Release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are given as of the date hereof, and not to use such forward-looking statements for anything other than the intended purpose. Further, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS"). Included in this Press Release are certain non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators used by the Company's management to track the Company's performance. These non-IFRS measures are NOI, FFO, and AFFO. The Company believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to both the Company's management and investors in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of the Company. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. For a full definition of these measures, please refer to the Financial Measures section of the March 31, 2024, MD&A available on the Company's website and on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca, which information is incorporated herein by reference, and the full reconciliation of which is included below.

FFO Table



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss from continuing operations for

the period $ (15,128) $ (46,256) $ (20,962) $ (57,269) Add/(deduct):







Change in fair value of investment

properties 7,585 49,811 3,493 49,647 Property taxes accounted for under

IFRIC 21 (1,609) (5,371) 2,842 3,687 Depreciation and amortization

expense 3,497 3,633 6,955 7,259 Amortization of tenant inducements 60 61 121 122 Accretion expense and amortization of

non-cash adjustments to the 2016

Convertible Debentures 2,383 775 4,531 1,500 Change in fair value of financial

instruments 777 (9,475) 1,158 (6,538) Change in fair value of contingent

consideration — — — — Transaction Costs 42 655 318 655 Debt extinguishment costs — — — — Loss on sale of property, plant and

equipment (18) — (26) (12) Impairment of property, plant and

equipment 454 — 1,830 — Executive severance 3,060

3,060

Deferred income tax recovery (716) (959) (1,605) (959) Allowance for credit losses on loans

and interest receivable 195 13,123 455 14,170 Change in non-controlling interest

liability in respect of the above (171) (35) (169) (70) Adjustments for equity accounted

entities 1,299 4 2,601 828









FFO from continuing operations $ 1,710 $ 5,966 $ 4,602 $ 13,020 FFO from discontinued operations (286) (142) (674) (293)









Total FFO $ 1,424 $ 5,824 $ 3,928 $ 12,727 Weighted average number of shares,

including fully vested deferred shares:

Basic 56,678,639 56,736,310 56,668,537 56,741,343









Funds from operations per share $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.22



AFFO Table



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows provided by (used in)

operating activities $ (97) $ 8,002 $ 543 $ 3,520 Change in non-cash working capital (1,150) (2,046) 2,364 7,151 Less: interest expense (9,809) (9,893) (20,406) (19,812) Less: change in non-controlling

interest liability (188) (69) (312) (136) Plus: loss from joint ventures (1,448) 1,872 (2,654) 1,848 Plus: interest paid 9,926 8,186 19,340 19,288 Less: interest received 46 (112) (124) (256) Plus: debt extinguishment costs — 366 (412) 357 Plus: realized loss on currency

exchange 3 (24) 10 (29) Plus: amortization of lease asset (8) (64) 28 (126) Plus: current income tax — 441 — 992 Plus: non-cash portion of non-

controlling interest expense (170) (37) (156) (75) Plus: adjustments for equity

accounted entities 1,392 14 2,714 848 Plus: deferred share incentive plan

compensation (74) (6) (59) 334 Plus: executive severance 3,060 — 3,060 — Less: capital maintenance reserve (372) (703) (744) (1,406)









AFFO $ 1,111 $ 5,927 $ 3,192 $ 12,498 Weighted average number of shares,

including fully vested deferred shares:

Basic 56,678,639 56,736,310 56,668,537 56,741,343









Funds from operations per share $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.22

[email protected]