Invesque Inc. Announces Current Support and Adjournment of Meeting for its 5.00% 2016 Convertible Debentures Due January 31, 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Invesque") (TSX: IVQ) (TSX: IVQ.U) announced today that the meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Debentureholders") of its 5.00% 2016 Convertible Debentures due January 31, 2022 (TSX: IVQ.DB.U) (the "Debentures") to consider certain enhancements to the terms of the Debentures (the "Debenture Amendments") will be called as scheduled on November 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), but will immediately be adjourned to November 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The deadline for submitting proxies will now be November 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The required quorum has been achieved for the Meeting and, of the proxies voted, over 60% have been voted in favour of the Debenture Amendments. The Meeting will be adjourned in order to allow Debentureholders who have not yet voted sufficient time to do so.

The Debenture Amendments are described in Invesque's press release of September 27, 2021 and management information circular dated September 30, 2021 previously mailed to Debentureholders and made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"We are very pleased with the response from the Debentureholders to date and thank those numerous holders who have already voted in favour of the proposal," said Scott White, Invesque's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Given the feedback we have received from Debentureholders we wanted to provide those who have not yet voted with more time to submit their votes."

Board Recommendation

The Board of Directors of Invesque (the "Board") believe that the Debenture Amendments provide a number of benefits to Invesque and the Debentureholders, and are in the best interests of the Corporation.

The Board UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS that the Debentureholders vote FOR the Debenture Amendments.

Detailed voting instructions can be found in the management information circular and accompanying proxy or voting instruction form. The adjourned Meeting is scheduled to be held on November 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the offices of Invesque Inc., 211 W. Main Street, Suite 400, Carmel, Indiana 46032.The Meeting will be made available by teleconference call and webcast as described in the management information circular. Debentureholders will not be able to vote, ask questions or otherwise participate via the teleconference call and webcast and are encouraged to submit their proxies in advance of the Meeting.

About Invesque

Invesque is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic in North America will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. Invesque currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a highly diversified portfolio of income generating properties across the health care spectrum. Invesque's portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties, which are operated primarily under long-term leases and joint venture arrangements with industry leading operating partners. Invesque's portfolio also includes investments in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which Invesque owns the real estate and provides management services through its subsidiary management company, Commonwealth Senior Living. For more information, please visit www.invesque.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the adjourned Meeting date and the proposed Debenture Amendments. In some cases forward-looking information can be identified by such terms as "will", "would", "anticipate", "anticipated", "expect" and "expected". The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. Such statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Such risks include the risk that the Debenture Amendments will not be approved, as well as those risks described in the Corporation's current annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks may be dependent on market factors and not entirely within the Corporation's control. Although management believes that it has a reasonable basis for the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements, actual results may differ from those suggested by the forward-looking statements for various reasons. These forward-looking statements reflect current expectations of the Corporation as at the date of this news release and speak only as at the date of this news release. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

For further information: 1-317-643-4017, [email protected]

