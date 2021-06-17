Invesco Ltd. Virtually Opens The Market
Jun 17, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Jason MacKay, Head of Wealth Management Intermediary and Pat Chiefalo, Senior Vice President, Head of ETFs and Index Strategies, Invesco Ltd., and their team joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the company's two ETFs, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF (TSX: QQJR) (TSX: QQJR.F) and Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF (TSX: QQEQ) (TSX: QQEQ.F) on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco Ltd. managed US$1.4 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2021. For more information, visit invesco.com.
