Invesco Ltd. Virtually Opens the Market
Jan 20, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Pat Chiefalo, Senior Vice President and Head of ETFs and Index Strategies, Invesco ("Invesco") and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate the launch of eight ESG ETFs: Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index (TSX: ISTE & ISTE.F), Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index (TSX: IICE & IICE.F), Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index (TSX: IITE & IITE.F), Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index (TSX: IUCE &I UCE.F), Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index (TSX: IUTE & IUTE.F), Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index (TSX: IXTE), Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index (TSX: ICTE), Invesco ESG Global Bond (TSX: IWBE).
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit invesco.ca.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date:
Thursday January 20, 2022
Time:
9:00am - 9:30am
Place:
Virtually Broadcast
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Stephanie Dilorio, 212.278.9037, [email protected]
