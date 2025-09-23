Invert Named Best Project Developer, Forestry & Land-Use in Prestigious Voluntary Carbon Market Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Invert Inc. ("Invert" or "the Company"), a leading carbon reduction and removal company, is proud to announce it has been recognized as the Best Project Developer, Forestry & Land-Use in the prestigious 2025 Environmental Finance Voluntary Carbon Market Rankings Awards for driving high-integrity nature-based solutions (NBS) for clients and investors.

Invert wins Best Project Developer, Forestry & Land Use in 2025 Environmental Finance Voluntary Carbon Market Rankings. (CNW Group/INVERT INC.)

The Environmental Finance Voluntary Carbon Market Rankings shine a spotlight on the top companies driving innovation and integrity in voluntary carbon markets across the globe. Invert's win in the Forestry and Land-Use category highlights its dedication to developing high-quality, nature-based projects that deliver significant climate and biodiversity benefits through robust methodologies, scalable innovation, and measurable impact.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Environmental Finance," said Andre Fernandez, CEO, Invert. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work and unwavering commitment to creating impactful, verified, nature-based carbon projects. We believe that forestry projects are a critical component of global climate action, and this award fuels our passion to continue expanding our work in this vital sector."

The award reflects Invert's comprehensive approach; combining rigorous project development standards with a focus on community engagement, ecological preservation, and biodiversity protection. By employing cutting-edge monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) systems, engaging local stakeholders in co-development and sustainable land-use solutions, and combining carbon sequestration with conservation, Invert's projects are designed to not only generate high-integrity carbon credits but also to support local economies and protect vital ecosystems. The resulting projects provide attractive, de-risked investment opportunities for organizations looking to leverage high-quality carbon credits in their corporate net-zero targets and ESG mandates.

To date, Invert's nature-based projects have protected over 260,000 hectares and will remove or avoid over 40 million tonnes of C02e over the lifetime of the projects.

About Invert

A certified B Corp, Invert is a leading carbon reduction and removal company committed to empowering organizations to take bold climate action. With a mission to drive global goals for decarbonization, Invert is dedicated to making a measurable impact on our planet's future through carbon project origination and financing, and sourcing high-integrity carbon credits for businesses.

Please visit our website for more information: invert.world.

