INTURAI VENTURES ESTABLISHES DEFENCE ADVISORY BOARD TO SUPPORT GLOBAL MILITARY STRATEGY

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

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Highlights

Inturai forms a dedicated Defence Advisory Board to guide expansion into defence and national security markets.



Rear-Admiral (Ret.) Casper Donovan, Alex Makrodimitras and Shawn McGowan bring deep operational, defence technology and national security expertise.



The company is actively evaluating opportunities to accelerate its North American military and defence strategy.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to announce the formation of the Inturai Defence Advisory Board, a strategic advisory group established to support the Company's expansion into defence and national security markets.

The advisory board brings together senior leaders with experience across military operations, defence procurement, emerging technologies and national security policy. Their combined expertise will support the advancement and deployment of Inturai's spatial intelligence platform across military and allied government applications.

The Defence Advisory Board includes:

Rear-Admiral (Ret.) Casper Donovan

Rear-Admiral (Ret.) Casper Donovan served for 35 years in the Canadian Armed Forces, ultimately rising to Deputy Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, the second-highest operational position in the service. In this role he helped oversee the Navy's operational readiness and played a key role in advancing the service's future technologies and capability development initiatives.

Following his military career, Mr. Donovan served as Co-Executive Director of Canada's Commission of Inquiry into Foreign Interference, which examined foreign interference in Canada's democratic institutions and electoral processes.

Throughout his naval career he commanded operational deployments globally, including coalition and NATO missions, and previously served as Commanding Officer of HMCS Vancouver.

Alex Makrodimitras

Mr. Makrodimitras brings more than 22 years of service in the Canadian Armed Forces, including multiple roles within Canadian Special Operations Command. His experience spans operational leadership, mission planning, capability development and defence procurement. His background provides deep expertise in the deployment and operational integration of advanced technologies in military environments.

Shawn McGowan

Joining the advisory board is Shawn McGowan, who brings over a decade of experience in defence technology, building teams, strategic partnerships and special projects that drive mission success through efficiency and disciplined execution.

With experience across small defence businesses, prime contractors and startups, Mr. McGowan specializes in navigating complex defence systems and procurement environments to deliver solutions for mission operators and government customers.

Mr. McGowan bridges the gap between innovation and real-world deployment. From managing teams of flight control, software, avionics and autonomy engineers to working cross-functionally with finance and business development, he has spent his career operating at the intersection and integration of advanced technology development.

The Defence Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance as Inturai advances the development and commercialisation of its spatial intelligence technologies for defence and security applications.

Inturai's sensing platform combines artificial intelligence with radio and Wi-Fi signal analysis to detect movement, activity and environmental conditions without cameras or specialised hardware. These capabilities enable discreet sensing, indoor mapping and situational awareness in complex operational environments.

The formation of the Defence Advisory Board supports the Company's growing engagement with defence and national security stakeholders as it evaluates partnerships, pilot deployments and commercial pathways across North America and allied markets.

The Company notes that members of the Inturai Defence Advisory Board provide strategic guidance and industry expertise to support the Company's defence initiatives. From time to time, as specific projects, pilot programs or commercial engagements progress, the Company may enter into advisory or consulting arrangements with individual advisors to support those initiatives. Any such engagements may include compensation for services rendered, structured in cash, equity, or a combination thereof, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.inturai.com.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, Inturai Ventures Corp., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339