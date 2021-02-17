Introhive Poised For Continued Growth Following Record-breaking Year Despite COVID-19

The company's growth trajectory is indicative of significant market opportunity and growing demand for comprehensive sales intelligence capabilities within the financial service, technology, professional services, and other key vertical industries. Amidst Covid-19 disruptions throughout 2020, the company achieved its best sales year in company history, signing a record number of new customers, despite significant disruption early in the year.

Consultancy Services companies accounted for the greatest revenue growth in 2020, followed by Legal and Accounting Services firms. Introhive also grew revenue in key verticals, including Commercial Real Estate, Financial Services, Staffing, Telecom/Media/Technology and the Architecture and Engineering spaces.

Despite many companies deciding to be more conservative with spending in 2020, Introhive saw increased investment in their technologies, rolling them out to more users or adding on existing solutions. Using Introhive, U.S. Top 50 professional services firm LBMC, was able to solve significant challenges for its more than 10,000 clients across 9 different companies, mapping more than 250,000 relationships across key accounts and achieving a 567% ROI within the first 90 days of deployment.

"Introhive's technology adds instant value to our end-user professionals in the form of time savings, but it also contributes to the bigger objective of our firm, which is gathering a holistic view of client intelligence in a centralized repository," said Suzanne Reed, Chief Marketing Officer at LBMC.

Introhive Vice President of Sales Adam Draper, adds that customer demand is high for technological solutions that work to support businesses through the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic and build scalable, long-term processes to support growth.

"The relationship intelligence insights and contact cleansing solutions we provide have become invaluable in the 'new normal' to empower our clients to drive new business and better communicate with and service their existing customer base," said Draper.

Introhive's partnerships channel also grew in 2020, with the company advancing two tiers with its largest partner, Salesforce. Additionally, the company forged 16 new partnerships in its growing partner ecosystem of more than 80 companies, accelerating business growth and adding value to shared customers. In late Q2 2020, Introhive and Peppermint Technology secured a formal partnership agreement to support their legal customer base. Other notable partnerships include RelPro Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Deltek.

"Partnering with Introhive was an easy decision for us to make. Together, we have a fantastic opportunity to help legal customers overcome traditional barriers to CRM adoption and realise a greater return on their investments," said Matt O'Callaghan, Director of Business Development at Peppermint. "Introhive's ability to automate data capture while simultaneously providing rich relationship intelligence complements our Client Engagement (CRM) module perfectly, which is designed for easy and effective user adoption. This creates a market-leading, combined solution for our customers."

Introhive also made strategic personnel moves and hires throughout 2020 globally. In North America, Bart Molenda was hired as the company's first Executive Vice President of Marketing, while Daniel Dowling was promoted to Senior Director, Demand Generation. Diana Sapienza was hired in early 2020 and then promoted to Global Director, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships late in the year. In addition to Sapienza's promotion, the partner team welcomed Priya Mokha (Senior Director of Alliances in Sales) and John Smit (Partner Channel Sales Manager). Mike Mullen was promoted in early 2021 to Director of Innovation. In EMEA, Andi Sordic was hired as Regional Sales Director while Barry Glinski joined as a Regional Sales Director in North America. In late 2020 and early 2021, the company added more than 10 new employees across its Data Science, Engineering and Sales departments.

Introhive was listed in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Awards program for the second year in a row at number 19 and also ranked 158 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Awards program list, with revenue growth of 938% from 2016 to 2019. The company was also recognized by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards for Best CRM Software Innovation.

"Our teams demonstrated resilience and persevered in spite of challenges around remote work and economic uncertainty to drive our best revenue year and secure a number of prestigious awards both nationally and internationally," said Jody Glidden, CEO and Co-Founder of Introhive. "As we look into 2021, I am encouraged by the success of our past year, the feedback from our customers and employees and the dedication of our team," Glidden added.

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered Sales and Relationship Intelligence platform, with the single largest ERM deployment in the world with customer PricewaterhouseCoopers. The company has been recognized by awards programs including the 2019 and 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™, the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform enables organisations to realise the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive is trusted by some of the world's most recognisable brands: Deloitte, KPMG, Clark Nexsen, Colliers and Plante Moran. Learn more at www.introhive.ai

