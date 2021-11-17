Introhive Named To Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ For Third Consecutive Year

Introhive first made the list in 2019 and became the first Atlantic Canadian company to ever break the top 10. Later in 2020, the company was recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ lists again making it the second company to be on the Fast 50 list for two consecutive years . Today, Introhive is the only Atlantic Canadian company to make the Fast 50 list for three consecutive years.

The company counts some of the world's most recognizable brands as customers, including PwC, Colliers International, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Plante Moran, and Clark Nexsen and in industries ranging from technology to financial services, recruitment to professional services.

"As we rise above another year of uncertainty, we are exceptionally proud to announce this year's Fast 50 winners," stated Anders McKenzie, partner, and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "These innovative trailblazers have demonstrated resilience, true commitment to innovation, adaptability, and business leadership as we cope with an ever-changing new normal. The Fast 50 companies act as catalysts, driving growth of Canadian business."

Jody Glidden, Introhive CEO, credits the company's ability to leverage AI-powered relationship intelligence to empower teams to manage their data and increase retention and revenue with its 5,089 percent revenue growth.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the third consecutive year as a Fast 50 company," said Jody Glidden, Introhive CEO and Co-Founder. "This success and recognition would not be possible without the trust of our customers, the commitment of our partners, and the dedication and hard work of our team. As we continue to grow and have increasing impact, we are honored to bring attention to the thriving technology scene in the Atlantic Canadian region."

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry. Now in its 24th year, the program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking. To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies to Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing B2B sales intelligence and data quality management solution, with the single largest ERM deployment in the world with customer PricewaterhouseCoopers. The AI-powered SaaS platform enables organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive has been recognized by global and national excellence awards and has grown to more than 300 employees across 10 global offices. Learn more at www.introhive.ai

