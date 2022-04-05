INTROHIVE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CONSALIA TO HELP SALES STUDENTS LEARN HOW TO GROW REVENUE, RETENTION AND RELATIONSHIPS

Consalia believes that identifying tools to help salespeople become more efficient and more consultative through relationships is crucial to its goal of elevating the sales profession. The company's vision aligns with Introhive's focus on customer intelligence and leveraging relationships to grow revenue. Introhive empowers sales professionals to put their data to work, which improves the accuracy and reliability of their customer data, maps relationships, automates processes, and more.

"We strongly believe that the relationship-building capability of sales teams, whether it's with a customer, internal stakeholders or prospective clients, is a source of competitive advantage," said Philip Squire , CEO at Consalia. "Through insights highlighted by Introhive's technologies, we can now analyze, plan and monitor this capability in real-time and are very excited about how this has enhanced our CRM capability and our consulting value proposition."

Through this partnership, Consalia will combine its research on the values that customers look for in salespeople with activity levels of salespeople with key decision-makers and influencers.

"Customer intelligence is key for a salesperson to be successful and Consalia sees that," said Jody Glidden, CEO of Introhive . "Our sophisticated AI-powered platform frees up salespeople to build relationships and experience peak performance. Consalia's students are learning how to be quality salespeople by using software that helps them focus on what matters, the relationship between them and the customer."

Consalia's customers include SAP, Royal Caribbean, Amazon, Microsoft, Royal Mail, Vodafone, BT, Toshiba, UCAS, and more. Its Sales Business School is the only one of its kind in the UK, offering university accredited learning programmes for Undergraduate, Postgraduate Diploma Apprenticeships, and Executive Masters programs, specifically designed for the sales profession.

To learn more about this partnership firsthand, Consalia and Introhive will be co-hosting an event on Monday, 25th of April from 5:00-9:00 pm where Dr. Phil Squire, CEO of Consalia, and Dr. Ryan O'Sullivan , Industry Director at Introhive will discuss the interconnection between account planning, account-based marketing, and sales strategy and how these can be lead indicators for your relationship capital. To learn more and to request a ticket, go here .

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered customer intelligence platform, with the single largest deployment in the world. Trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands, including PwC, Clark Nexsen, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Colliers International, and Plante Moran, the company has been recognized with 2019, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada Awards , 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Fast 500™ North America Awards , 2020 and 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards , and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform seeks to enable organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive has grown to 350+ employees with 10 global office locations, supporting 250,000+ customers in over 90 different countries around the world.

more at www.introhive.ai

About Consalia

Consalia is the UK's only Sales Business School, serving a global audience, providing Executive Masters programmes in Leading Sales Transformation, Sales Transformation and Key Account Transformation. Founded in 2002, Consalia started by helping organizations improve their sales performance by teaching companies how to sell to their customers in a way they wanted to be sold to. Today, Consalia is leading the way for sales education in the UK, with a vision to help make sales the world's most sought-after profession. Consalia became founding members of the UK Trailblazer group that agreed upon the standards of the sales apprenticeship that runs at present. As a result, the company now provides University accredited programmes through their Undergraduate and Postgraduate Diploma Apprenticeships which are all dedicated to the sales profession. Through the extensive research submitted into the Sales Business School, Consalia continuously refines their approach to help organizations sell in a way their customers want through their Sales Transformation offering, whilst also helping companies to set up their own sales academies through the use of the Consalia Intellectual Property (IP). Learn more at https://www.consalia.com .

SOURCE Introhive

For further information: Media Inquiries: Renee Maler, Philosophy PR + Marketing, 510.499.9746, [email protected]; Eddie Guevarra, Consalia, +44 20 8977 6944, [email protected]