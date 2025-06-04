Introducing The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Muskoka: A Rare Opportunity to Own Pristine Waterfront Property in a World-Renowned Destination

Only 32 Private Estate Lots | Previewing Summer 2025

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Density Group Limited unveiled today The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Muskoka, a private oasis where nature and hospitality meet. Offering a rare opportunity to live on pristine waterfront property on a forested private island, the residences are nestled within one of Canada's most storied and naturally beautiful destinations.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Muskoka Homeowner Residence Club (CNW Group/Density Group Limited)

With only 32 architecturally distinct homes this private sanctuary, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Muskoka are designed for those seeking the most precious luxury of all: time. Here, nature takes the lead, with each residence blending seamlessly into the land —supported by the legendary service and distinctive luxury of The Ritz-Carlton.

A mainland Homeowner Residence Club—just a short boat ride away via dedicated chauffeur—provides a gathering place for wellness, activity, and connection throughout the seasons.

The design, led by Tucson-based Studio Caban and Copenhagen's Norm Architects, is rooted in restraint and refinement. Timeless Scandinavian minimalism meets Canadian materiality—stone, light, wood, and water—in an architectural language that speaks softly but stays with you.

The residences are offered in layouts ranging from four to eight bedrooms, thoughtfully planned for multi-generational living and weekend guests. Each lot can accommodate multiple detached guest homes, creating private cabins with their own bedrooms, lounges, ensuites, and sweeping water views.

With expansive windows framing the surrounding forest and water, each home opens fully to the elements. Local granite, river stone, and wide-plank hardwoods root the interiors in place. Spacious lots offer total seclusion, while refined individual boathouses over the water provide instant access to lake life. Island trails with elevated lookouts invite slow wandering and quiet reflection or even a morning jog—while cliffs offer exhilarating plunges into the deep, clean water below. In late summer, the forest floor yields sweet wild blueberries—Muskoka's quiet luxury, savored steps from the front door.

Back on the mainland, the Homeowner Residence Club offers a full suite of curated amenities: a Nordic-inspired spa, tennis and pickleball courts, an archery range, indoor golf simulator and mountain bike trails carved through the trees. Children can explore a whimsical treehouse while adults enjoy private training, chef services, and grocery delivery to their docks. A communal fire pit brings neighbors together under the stars—an invitation to slow evenings, shared stories, and lasting connection.

A wine cellar and working greenhouse offer fresh herbs, while eggs, honey and rustic sourdough – all produced onsite —are ready upon arrival. A reimagined barn has been transformed into a serene, light-filled studio for yoga, pilates, and casual community connection—spaces where wellbeing feels woven into the routine.

For over a century, Muskoka has drawn generations seeking simplicity, reflection, and renewal. This offering continues that tradition—not by adding to it, but by distilling it. Sarah Khalifa, Vice President of Mixed-Use Development, Marriott International stated: "This project beautifully integrates luxury living with the stunning natural landscape, creating a harmonious blend that truly captures the essence of Muskoka's beauty. We are thrilled to be on this exciting journey with Density Group Limited as we see our joined vision unfold in such a breathtaking setting." Environmental stewardship is a cornerstone of the project: one-third of the island is permanently protected as conservation land, while surrounding waters are preserved to support fish habitat.

Ownership opportunities are limited. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Muskoka are coming soon, with private showings starting summer 2025. To explore availability and scheduled site visits please contact The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Muskoka sales team at:

About Hazelton Real Estate:

Hazelton Real Estate proudly represents exciting new development projects in Ontario, Canada. Purchasers searching for personalized services and access to the most exciting residences realize that Hazelton will introduce properties not found elsewhere in the general market.

About Density Group Limited:

Density Group is a privately held real estate firm based in Toronto, known for successfully leading complex projects from concept to completion. With a strong portfolio of land development deals across Canada, the U.S., and Europe, the firm operates through both private equity and strategic debt placement. Its reputation is built on consistent, on-time delivery, a design-driven philosophy, and the enduring trust of its investors. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Muskoka is the firm's signature legacy project.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Muskoka are not owned, developed, promoted or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Langmaids Island Corp. uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

