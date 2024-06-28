SHANGHAI, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- 70mai, the industry-leading auto intelligence company, recently announced the launch of the A510, the next generation of the highly acclaimed Dash Cam Pro Plus+. With its exceptional performance and cutting-edge technology, the A510 not only upholds the legacy of the Dash Cam Pro Plus+ but also introduces a host of new features designed to enhance every aspect of your driving experience and safety:

Advanced Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor - Whether you're navigating busy urban streets or quiet country roads, the A510 captures crystal-clear 1944P image footage with its 5-megapixel image sensor.

Dual-channel HDR (Optional) with exclusive MaiColor Vivid+ Solution® (MVS) - The A510 dual-channel HDR (Optional) dash cam integrates Exclusive image enhancement technology and a 60FPS high frame rate, ensuring unparalleled image quality day and night. It delivers superior video clarity and performance with exceptional detail and color accuracy, reducing motion blur even at high speeds and in complex lighting conditions, whether under bright sunlight or in dark streets.

Bluetooth Fast Pairing - With just a touch, the dash cam's Wi-Fi can be automatically enabled through Bluetooth assistance, making connectivity more efficient and user-friendly.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) - The A510 acts as your co-pilot, detecting surroundings and issuing real-time voice alerts to warn you of potential safety hazards, ensuring safe driving at all times.

Built-In GPS - Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a road trip, the A510 records and presents trip details, including speed, time, and precise coordinates, and enables route tracking.

Uninterrupted 4G Connectivity - Stay connected on the go with instant app alerts, live streaming, and the "Find My Car" feature through continuous 4G connectivity*.

*The 4G Hardwire kit is required, sold separately and is available in select countries.

Building on the success and reputation of the 70mai Pro Plus+, the A510 introduces a new generation of advanced imaging quality with upgraded hardware and software algorithms. Additionally, the A510, as a comprehensive dash cam, provides users with an enhanced smart driving experience. The A510 is now available globally for purchase on Amazon and the 70mai official store. We invite all users to experience and enjoy the new generation of safety and smart features of the Dash Cam A510.

