Introducing Staking on GalaxyOne

New feature expands GalaxyOne's digital asset capabilities for individual investors

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) today announced that GalaxyOne, a financial technology platform from Galaxy built for U.S. individual investors to manage high-yield cash products, equities, and crypto in a unified experience, has launched Solana ("SOL") staking for eligible clients1. The new feature allows clients to earn up to an estimated 6.50% in variable rewards on crypto through staking2, with no platform commission through December 31, 20263, allowing users to retain more network-generated rewards.

The launch marks an expansion of GalaxyOne's digital asset capabilities, allowing clients participate in blockchain network validation while earning rewards directly within their broader financial portfolio.

GalaxyOne Staking is powered by Galaxy's institutional validator infrastructure4, which has been one of the largest Solana validator operations globally for several years. Unlike platforms that rely on third-party validators, every staked SOL on GalaxyOne is delegated to Galaxy's validator built to meet institutional standards for reliability, security, and performance -- with Galaxy managing the full validator stack.

"Individual investors deserve access to crypto tools and opportunities of the same quality that institutions have had for years, and GalaxyOne was built to close that gap," said Zac Prince, Head of GalaxyOne. "Staking launches today with SOL, with ETH coming soon, and our clients can now buy, transfer, trade, earn rewards, and manage their crypto alongside the rest of their financial portfolio, all in one platform."

Clients can get started by transferring SOL from an external wallet or purchasing SOL directly on the platform with GalaxyOne Crypto, which offers real-time execution and transparent pricing with no transaction spreads5. Once successfully staked, rewards will start to accrue and compound automatically, and are tracked in real time alongside staked balances and full transaction history within a single interface, with integrated tax reporting and access to a dedicated U.S.-based client service team available to connect via in-app, email and by phone.

GalaxyOne Staking is available to eligible clients in more than 40 U.S. states and jurisdictions. Existing clients can access staking directly within their GalaxyOne account, or open a new account at galaxy.app.

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1 GalaxyOne Staking is not available for clients in CA, LA, MD, NJ, NV, NY, PA, TN, WA, or WI. Availability is subject to change. Eligibility determined at the account level. See more full details here. 2 Reward rate is estimated and not guaranteed. Rewards are variable and may increase or decrease. Actual returns depend on network conditions. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Crypto is not FDIC insured, not SIPC protected, and may lose value. 3 0% platform commission through December 31, 2026. Platform commission is defined as the fee GalaxyOne charges to access staking on GalaxyOne and applies to Inflation and eligible MEV rewards earned while assets remain actively staked. Validators may retain transaction fees and certain protocol-level rewards associated with block production. Residual MEV rewards that are distributed after your assets are unstaked will not be credited to your account. Network transaction fees for sending and receiving SOL still apply. 4 Staking involves risks, including validator downtime, slash, loss of rewards, and Galaxy cannot guarantee validator performance. 5 Other fees apply, see here more information.

About GalaxyOne

GalaxyOne is a financial technology platform designed for disciplined U.S. individual investors wanting seamless access to banking, brokerage, and crypto services all in one app, with access to private market investment through Galaxy Premium Yield for verified U.S. accredited investors. Backed by Galaxy, GalaxyOne leverages the firm's proven financial expertise, risk management and dedicated client services to help the modern investor manage their entire financial portfolio. Interested in opening an account? Learn more at galaxy.app .

About Galaxy

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

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The information in this document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about onchain business, are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to estimates, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to our blockchain infrastructure and staking business; (2) any delay or failure in successfully integrating the acquired company; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (4) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (5) changes or events that impact the cryptocurrency and AI/HPC industry, including potential regulation, that are out of our control; (6) the risk that our business will not grow in line with our expectations or continue on its current trajectory; (7) the possibility that our addressable market is smaller than we have anticipated and/or that we may not gain share of it; (8) any delay or failure to consummate the business mandates or achieve its business pipeline goals; (9) liquidity or economic conditions impacting our business; (10) technological challenges, cyber incidents or exploits; and (11) those other risks contained in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, available at www.sec.gov. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a decline in the digital asset market or general economic conditions; a delay or failure in developing infrastructure for our business or our businesses achieving our mandates; delays in integration of the acquired business;; and changes in applicable law or regulation and adverse regulatory developments. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

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SOURCE Galaxy Digital Inc.

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