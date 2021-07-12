Introducing Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8910251-bite-beauty-power-move-soft-matte-lipstick/

WHAT'S IN IT

All Bite products are made with superfoods that are rich in the stuff your skin craves. Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick is no different:

YES, PLEASE: Nourishing cocoa butter helps lock in moisture and condition lips, while a combination of tapioca pearls and fatty acid waxes create the velvety matte finish and soft blurring effect.

NO THANK YOU: Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick is clean, vegan, and cruelty-free—meaning no lanolin, carmine, or beeswax.

WHY YOU NEED IT

Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick applies evenly and easily with smooth glide to give color payoff that speaks for itself. The fade and feather-resistant formula provides lasting lightweight wear.

BITE Beauty Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick ($37 CAD)

will be available online at Sephora.ca and bitebeauty.com on July 12, 2021

and in-store at Sephora Canada on July 22, 2021.

@BITEBEAUTY

About BITE Beauty:

BITE Beauty delivers clean beauty that performs. Fueled by skin-loving superfoods (a.k.a. nature's overachievers), BITE makeup and lip care harnesses the power of ingredients that are rich in the stuff your skin craves—antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and more—to deliver vivid color, sensorial textures, and high-performance wear. All BITE Beauty formulas are clean, vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free. BITE Beauty launched in 2011 and was acquired in 2014 by KENDO, LVMH's beauty brand incubator.

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global power- houses. The portfolio consists of BITE Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Marc Jacobs Beauty, OLEHENRIKSEN, and KVD Beauty. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio are distributed in 35 countries worldwide.

SOURCE BITE Beauty

For further information: Zak Communications: Veronique Denis/ [email protected]/ (514) 946-0980

Related Links

http://www.bitebeauty.com

