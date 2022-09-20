Introducing Modspace - setting a new standard for premium co-working spaces in HRM

First location opens at Queen's Marque - December 2022

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Modspace– envisioned, designed and operated by The Armour Group - will offer elevated and contemporary co-working spaces in three signature locations in Halifax, Dartmouth and Bedford, with opportunity for future expansion.

A direct response to evolving workplace trends, Modspace sets a highly professional standard for co-working space in HRM. Located in highly desirable locations, each Modspace address features inspired interior design with sophisticated finishes and furnishings, an emphasis on both IT and physical security, and best-in-class amenities.

A new standard for co-working in HRM. (CNW Group/Modspace Atlantic) Professional co-working in leading destinations. (CNW Group/Modspace Atlantic)

"Modspace is the ideal solution for businesses and professionals who desire the flexibility associated with traditional co-working models, but in a more mature, sophisticated setting," says Mitchell Eliasson, Managing Director, Modspace. "A serious environment that inspires productivity and satisfaction – one that you will be proud to bring your staff and clients into."

Membership based, each Modspace location includes dedicated desks, private offices, shared spaces, meeting rooms and breakout areas. Fully flexible elevated environments cater to today's evolving workspace needs, and are supported with premium features, services, IT and access security. Modspace is conducive to the needs of individuals, teams and groups while providing a premium, professional setting to welcome clients.

"Modspace presents an opportunity to experience a new standard for co-working in HRM," says Lane Braidwood, General Manager, Modspace. "It is an elevated approach to changing workspace needs."

Unique to Modspace is our Team membership, which was created with established business in mind, particularly ones with existing offices. Whether a business is looking to adapt to a decentralized workplace – work-from-home staff want access to professional settings, employees visiting from other jurisdictions or seeking a hub-and-spoke presence at leading destinations - a Team membership provides a flexible and professional approach, without a long-term leasing commitment.

Modspace Halifax will be the first location to open this December, at Queen's Marque in the absolute centre of downtown Halifax. Modspace Dartmouth in Park Place Campus in Burnside will open in Spring 2023 followed by Modspace Bedford in late Spring 2023 at Westway Park Corporate Campus in West Bedford.

About The Armour Group Limited

The Armour Group Limited is a multi-dimensional investment firm. Our practice encompasses a variety of businesses within Atlantic Canada, but primarily, we are defined by our leading position as an integrated real estate development and construction firm. Our multi-generational practice is dedicated to the principles of excellence and is built on the mandate of creating a "sense of place" in our work. The company is unique in its integration of the concept design, development, construction and internal management of all real estate assets.

