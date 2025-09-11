Introducing Modern Ambition: New Menswear Brand Launches with Refined Fall 2025 Collection

E-commerce platform launching September 10th; flagship store to open in Winnipeg on October 8th

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian menswear brand Modern Ambition is proud to announce the official launch of its Fall 2025 collection, Modern Heritage, marking a significant milestone with the opening of its first brick-and-mortar flagship in Winnipeg on October 8th, and the debut of its global e-commerce platform on September 10th.

Fall 2025 Collection (CNW Group/Modern Ambition)

At the intersection of Italian sartorial tradition and Canadian performance innovation, the Modern Heritage Collection redefines contemporary menswear, seamlessly blending elegance and ease. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to complement the rhythms of modern life—effortlessly transitioning from work to travel to leisure—without sacrificing craftsmanship, versatility, or comfort.

"The vision for this collection was to create clothing that feels timeless, yet completely attuned to the demands of modern life," said Ash Modha, the brand's co-founder and CEO. "It's about dressing with quiet confidence—no excess, no compromise—just enduring style and purpose."

Inspired by the harmonizing contrast of Italy's exquisite tailoring and the breathtaking ruggedness of Canadian landscapes, the Fall 2025 collection beautifully tells a story of cultural connection and innovation. Structured blazers and softly draped trousers crafted from certified responsibly sourced wool and cashmere blends—sourced from Italy's heritage mills—meet weather-resistant outerwear and performance layering pieces built for Canada's demanding climate.

Signature categories include:

Tailoring: Half-canvassed jackets and refined trousers in luxurious fabrics

Outerwear: Sleek architectural coats with technical finishes and removable linings

Knitwear: Italian-made polos and fine-gauge sweaters in merino and cashmere blends

Travel Wear: Hybrid garments with built-in comfort and functionality

Layering Pieces: Breathable, wrinkle-resistant shirts and commuter-ready jackets

Function Meets Luxury

Rooted in sustainability and precision, Modern Ambition works with globally recognized mills and specialized workshops across Indonesia, China, Cambodia, and Italy. Every garment is crafted with an emphasis on durability, adaptability, and comfort, featuring stretch-infused tailoring and temperature-regulating merino cashmere layers.

"The product always begins with incredible fabrics, and by working with some of the best mills in Italy, we've created something special and unique: modern menswear with a technical twist. It's taking old-world fabrics to the next level by introducing enhanced softness, stretch, and shape," Modha said.

Technical innovations, such as hidden zip pockets, stretch waistbands, water-resistant treatments, and two-way zippers, elevate the collection's utility while maintaining a clean, understated aesthetic.

A Homecoming in Winnipeg

The launch of Modern Ambition's first flagship retail location in Winnipeg underscores the brand's Canadian roots. The space will serve as both a retail destination and a physical expression of the brand's ethos: thoughtful, refined, and quietly bold.

"Opening our first store in Winnipeg is meaningful," said Modha. "It brings the brand full circle, to the landscape and culture that shaped its functional mindset."

Commitment to Responsibility

Mondetta Clothing Inc., Modern Ambition's parent company, is proud to be a Certified B Corporation, meeting higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. As a Net Zero Contributor Certified company, Mondetta Clothing Inc. actively offsets its carbon footprint through verified programs, further underscoring its mission to create clothing that not only looks and feels exceptional but also supports a better future for the planet.

About Modern Ambition

Modern Ambition is a Canadian menswear brand founded on the principle that clothing should elevate everyday life. With a focus on timeless style, responsible craftsmanship, and functional design, the brand serves the modern man who values substance as much as style.

The Modern Heritage Collection and full brand assortment will be available online, starting September 10th, at www.modernambition.com , and in-store at the Winnipeg flagship, beginning October 7th.

SOURCE Modern Ambition

Press Contact: Courtney Neher, Vice President, MacIntyre Communications, [email protected], 647-548-9203