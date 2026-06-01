INTRODUCING MARC JACOBS BEAUTY

Few designers have shaken up popular culture quite like Marc Jacobs. From the shockwaves of his 1993 "Grunge Collection" for Perry Ellis that rewrote the rules of American fashion, to decades of collections infused with the vibrant pulse of downtown New York energy and subculture, Marc has consistently championed individuality over convention, advocating for a kind of self-expression that values personal style over trends, and authenticity above all else.

With the highly anticipated launch of Marc Jacobs Beauty, that same spirit finds a new canvas, injecting a jolt of fearless creativity and color back into the beauty world.

This June, you're invited to leave your beauty Marc with products that are about relishing the joy in every step of the application process.

Offering a rebellious counterpoint to the clean minimalism, neutral palettes, and pared-back aesthetic that have come to define a generation of independent brands, Marc Jacobs Beauty challenges the conventions of traditional luxury, long defined by restraint, polish, and playing it safe. In their place: irreverent color and statement design, from formula to packaging. Supplying the tools, not the rules, the collection presents a new vision of beauty--experimental, inclusive, and unmistakably bold.

"My version of beauty is different from other people's, because I'm different from other people. These are the things that I love -- the things I want to see more of, the things I want to encourage in others. Created with genuine passion, curiosity, and open-mindedness, they twist and turn the familiar into something new and unexpected."

Marc Jacobs Beauty launches with a curated edit of essentials across eyes, complexion, and lips, designed for high-impact, city-proof performance. Multi-use, mistake-proof formulas deliver sky-high pigment that lasts through subway heat, late nights and office AC chills. Designed for intuitive application, it delivers a statement look in a New York minute. The color palette moves effortlessly from runway to subway, spanning neutrals to overblown color, with buildable finishes. A signature "Joyride Sensoriality" introduces unexpected textures, skincare-infused formulations, and a tactile ease that keeps things playful.

Each product comes in custom packaging designed by Marc--considered, collectible pieces that bring a dash of extra to your makeup bag. Distinctive charm motifs designate each category: the brand's iconic daisy for complexion, a chubby five-point star for eye-conic eyes, and a heart for lips. Rendered in exaggerated, soft touch and metallic charms in 3 silhouettes, each product reflects Marc's desire to introduce contrast in colors and textures transforming everyday beauty essentials into playful objects of desire -- and provide a reminder to be you, in every hue.

THE COLLECTION

DRAWN THIS WAY EYELINER

Creamy as a kajal and as long-wearing as a waterproof pencil, Drawn This Way Longwear Eyeliner never compromises glide for grip with up to 24 hours of wear. A fun-without-the-fuss flexible-gel color allows for precise definition and sultry smokiness before setting with a waterproof, sweat-proof, smudge-resistant formula. Twenty-one shades, which feature star-charm caps, come in matte, metallic, glitter, and duochrome finishes including No Shade, a matte black, Big Flex, a metallic silver, Delulu, a lilac duochrome, and Facts, a matte burgundy.

SHADE LINE-UP:

THE MATTES:

SALTY – matte white - $34

matte white - $34 NUDE ATTITUDE – matte peach - $34

matte peach - $34 HOT TAKE – matte yellow- $34

matte yellow- $34 TAKE NOTES – matte electric blue - $34

matte electric blue - $34 FACTS – matte burgundy - $34

matte burgundy - $34 NOT PLAYING – matte eggplant - $34

matte eggplant - $34 YOU WISH – matte chocolate brown - $34

matte chocolate brown - $34 TRY ME – matte olive green - $34

matte olive green - $34 GAGGED – matte charcoal grey - $34

matte charcoal grey - $34 HIT IT – matte navy blue - $34

matte navy blue - $34 NO SHADE – matte ultra black - $34

THE METALLICS:

BLOCKED – metallic gold - $34

metallic gold - $34 DO BETTER – metallic copper - $34

metallic copper - $34 BIG FLEX – metallic silver - $34

metallic silver - $34 NO CAP – metallic emerald green - $34

metallic emerald green - $34 BOOBOO – metallic teal - $34

THE MAGICALS (SPECIAL EFFECTS: GLITTERS & DUOCHROMES):

YOU UP? – hot pink glitter - $34

hot pink glitter - $34 UNHINGED – turquoise glitter - $34

turquoise glitter - $34 HMU – ultra black glitter (gold flecks) - $34

ultra black glitter (gold flecks) - $34 DELULU – lilac duochrome - $34

lilac duochrome - $34 SO TEA – bronze duochrome - $34

BORN STAR EYESHADOW

A sensorial cream-to-powder formula, Born Star Eyeshadow delivers rich pigment in a smooth, bouncy-yet-buttery texture that transforms from cream to soft powder and allows for perfect application. Crease-free and humidity-proof for up to 14 hours, the formula glides on for fearlessly bold, or diffused and natural color. Housed in a distinctive star-shaped compact with a swivel mechanism and a pale green metallic finish, 14 high-impact shades deliver one-stroke intensity in a New York minute, including Shady, a Champagne gold, Mood Swing, a blue duochrome, and On Brand, a matte nude.

SHADE LINE-UP:

THE MATTES:

ON BRAND – matte nude - $40

matte nude - $40 ACT NATURAL – matte cinnamon - $40

matte cinnamon - $40 DELETE THAT – matte burgundy - $40

matte burgundy - $40 HATER – matte chocolate brown - $40

THE METALLICS:

SHADY – metallic champagne - $40

metallic champagne - $40 SPICY– metallic copper - $40

metallic copper - $40 CANCELLED – metallic green - $40

metallic green - $40 ZERO CHILL – metallic silver - $40

metallic silver - $40 THAT'S CUTE – metallic hot pink - $40

metallic hot pink - $40 OUT LATE – metallic black - $40

THE MAGICALS (SPECIAL EFFECTS: GLITTERS & DUOCHROMES):

CLAPBACK – pink & bronze duochrome - $40

pink & bronze duochrome - $40 MOOD SWING – blue & purple duochrome - $40

blue & purple duochrome - $40 SERVING – pinky nude with iridescent pearls - $40

FLASHES MASCARA

A buildable, clump-free formula, Flashes Mascara provides panoramic volume and ultra-vibrant pigment from corner to corner. Designed for up to 18 hours of wear, the smudge-proof and flake-resistant formula conditions lashes with peptides and nourishing clover flower extract in three shades, including Onyx, a deep black, and Indigo, an electric blue. An hourglass-shaped brush designed to reach every lash sits in a soft-touch lilac tube, finished with a metallic star charm cap.

SHADE LINE-UP:

ONYX – deep black - $39

deep black - $39 COCOA – rich chocolate brown - $39

rich chocolate brown - $39 INDIGO – electric blue - $39

JOYSTICK BLUSH STICK

A multi-use balm for lips and cheeks, Joystick Blush Stick delivers vibrant, buildable color that melts seamlessly into the skin. The creamy formula transforms into a soft-powder finish while providing up to 14 hours of wear and hydration with antioxidant-rich daisy flower oil and Hyaluronic Acid. Available in Marc Jacobs' signature yellow packaging topped with a playful daisy charm, 10 joyful shades, including Self Centered, a mauvy nude, and Freaks & Cheeks, a deep plum, apply seamlessly over makeup.

SHADE LINE-UP:

100's – PINK SHADES

110 - Hot Flush: a vibrant fresh pink - $48

a vibrant fresh pink - $48 111 – Self Centered : a mauvy nude - $48

: a mauvy nude - $48 112 – Shady Business : a rosewood nude - $48

: a rosewood nude - $48 113 – Twin Cheeks: a deep pink nude - $48

200's ORANGE SHADES

210 – Papa Don't Peach : a vibrant coral - $48

: a vibrant coral - $48 211 – Attention, Please: a true orange - $48

300's – RED SHADES

310 – Cherry Tease: a deep blue red - $48

400's – PURPLE SHADES

410 – Freaks & Cheeks: a deep plum - $48

500's – TREND SHADES

510 – Last Word : a vibrant lilac - $48

: a vibrant lilac - $48 511 – Pink Kink: an intense fuchsia - $48

LEGALLY BRONZE BRONZER

Two looks, one powder. Legally Bronze Bronzer creates a soft-focus sun-kissed glow, or buildable sculpted definition with a lightweight formula that blends effortlessly into skin with up to 10 hours of wear. Infused with antioxidant-rich daisy flower oil and packaged in a Marc Jacobs daisy-adorned silver compact, 8 numbered shades that span Fair, Medium and Deep are designed to flatter a wide range of skin tones, and work with the Marc Jacobs Nude Awakening All-Over Concealer.

SHADE LINE-UP:

10 – Fair - $57

– Fair - $57 15 – Light - $57

– Light - $57 20 – Light Medium - $57

– Light Medium - $57 30 – Medium - $57

– Medium - $57 35 – Medium Plus - $57

– Medium Plus - $57 40 – Medium Deep - $57

– Medium Deep - $57 45 – Medium Deep Plus - $57

– Medium Deep Plus - $57 50 – Deep - $57

MONEY SHOT HIGHLIGHTER GEL

Turn the lights on. Money Shot Highlighter Gel is a next-generation, water-based jelly that delivers a multidimensional glow across face and body. Cooling and weightless, it melts into skin with zero fallout while light-reflecting pearls create a luminous, stroboscopic finish. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, one universal shade, 001 ONE, hydrates while illuminating skin with a blue base and pink holographic reflections.

SHADE LINE-UP:

001 ONE: a blue with pink reflection shade - $39

HEART ON LIPSTICK

A simple swipe, no mirror needed. Heart On Lipstick combines saturated pigment with nourishing comfort in a hybrid lipstick-balm, with a soft, dewy-shine finish. Infused with nourishing cherry oil, plumping Hyaluronic Acid, and moisture-locking biomimetic peptides, the 3-in-1 formula treats lips to puffer-coat comfort and care, delivering vibrant color with all-day hydration and featherweight wear. Available in 15 shades, from everyday neutrals to runway-ready hues, including On Red, a true red, Mauve On, a berry, and Lips Don't Lie, a versatile neutral, each playful bullet features a heart-shaped case finished with a metallic red charm.

SHADE LINE-UP:

100's – NEUTRAL SHADES

100 Blow Stick - a warm fair beige - $44

- a warm fair beige - $44 101 Love Muscle – a cool fair beige - $44

– a cool fair beige - $44 102 Lips Don't Lie – a cool light brown beige - $44

– a cool light brown beige - $44 103 Booty Call – a warm maroon beige - $44

– a warm maroon beige - $44 104 Eat It Up – a cool medium beige - $44

– a cool medium beige - $44 105 Kinky Business – a warm brown - $44

– a warm brown - $44 106 Burning Desire – a yellow brown - $44

– a yellow brown - $44 107 Mutuals Only – a deep warm brown - $44

– a deep warm brown - $44 108 Heart & Fast – a deep chocolate brown - $44

– a deep chocolate brown - $44 109 Burning Up – a deep dark brown - $44

200's – PINK SHADE

200 Love Drunk – a soft pink nude - $44

400's – RED SHADES

400 On Red – a blue intense red - $44

500's PURPLE SHADE

500 Mauve On – a cool purple pink - $44

600's – TREND SHADES

600 Pop Off – a bright electric purple - $44

– a bright electric purple - $44 601 That's Hot – an intense pop pink - $44

Marc Jacobs Beauty debuted on www.marcjacobs.com on May 28, 2026 and launches on Sephora.ca on June 1, 2026. The collection will launch in store September 1, 2026 at more than 100 Sephora locations across Canada.

SOURCE Marc Jacobs Beauty

FOR MORE INFO: Lori Gilis - [email protected], Lead, Influencer Marketing, Coty Canada; Natalie Homewood - [email protected], MSL Group