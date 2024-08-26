INTRODUCING GLOBAL SUPERSTAR GIGI HADID AS A NEW AMBASSADOR FOR MILLION GOLD FOR HER

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Rabanne has a long history of appointing unforgettable ambassadors: iconic figures who encapsulate La Maison's rule-breaking spirit and mission, galvanizing the next generation to forge a more creative and inclusive future.

This year, Rabanne makes its boldest ambassador appointment yet, proudly announcing global megastar Gigi Hadid as the face of Million Gold For Her: The first in a visionary new fragrance universe that captures the most intoxicating and exhilarating facets of femininity in an ultra-desirable bottle featuring the XL link of Rabanne's signature jewelry.

Who better than Gigi Hadid to bring this new fragrance frontier to life? One of the most influential supermodels of her generation, Gigi is also a TV presenter and entrepreneur—an incomparable and aspirational icon for women everywhere. Dazzling, dynamic, and unashamedly herself, Gigi Hadid uses self-expression as a means to fuel her unstoppable rise, attracting more than 78 million followers on Instagram. Today, Gigi leads the charge for a historic moment in Rabanne's fragrance history, representing an uncompromisingly fearless femininity within a powerful new fragrance made luminous by gold.

With the launch of Million Gold For Her, Gigi stars in an electrifying campaign set to inspire the next generation to defy convention and embrace their own individuality. Created by

Mert Alas and Manu Cossu, the campaign is set to Rabanne's boldest music statement yet: Pure/Honey by Beyoncé, surely the ultimate anthem of female empowerment and success.

As she takes to the stage in a golden Rabanne dress encrusted with Swarovski crystals, Gigi owns the spotlight. She dances, she moves, she makes that Rabanne snap. She's one in a million. In all that she is and all that she stands for, Gigi reflects the beating heart and defiant rebelliousness of Rabanne, leading the way for a new era of irresistible golden sensuality.

"Million Gold for her reminds me of how Rabanne feels as a Maison. It´s powerful and beautiful, with rose, lavender and a salty mineral musk undertone. I love the balance. I think that a lot of my personality has masculine tinges to it, so I like the mix of feminine and masculine elements in a fragrance." Gigi Hadid

"Gigi brings the spirit of our legacy. In her, I see similarities with Monsieur Rabanne's iconic muses – from Jane Birkin to Jane Fonda as Barbarella. She also brings her own distinct personality that makes her the perfect embodiment of the modern Rabanne woman." Jerome Leloup – Vice-president Rabanne

Gigi will appear in the campaign from August 26, 2024. Million Gold For Her will be available in 30ml, 50ml, 90ml and a 200ml refill, as well as a Body Lotion.

