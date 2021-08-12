Introducing 'ENVOY Network'

ENVOY's first NFT release "Decentraboard" comes two days later on August 14. It will be the first ever NFT curated digital billboard. Offering 1,040 unique opportunities to display artwork or brand on a digital billboard online in Times Square, New York for what will be an NFT history making moment.

The NFT grants a rare 1/1040 art piece and publishing rights for artwork or brands to appear on "Decentraboard" all-year-round. More details of this NFT release can be viewed at www.decentraboard.com

ENVOY Network has already locked in an initial round of investment for $2.5m and confirmed a powerful board of advisors including: Austin Kramer (former Head of Dance, Spotify), Miranda Huybers (Nvidia, Activision, Paul Doherty (AIA President and CEO, The Digit Group, Inc.), Marlon Flohr (Bassjackers) and Perry van de Mosselaar (CEO Smash the House).

Investors include 3comma, Prometheus Labs, Solidity Ventures, Spark Digital Capital, Paribus, Kyros Ventures, Stakely.vc and Maven Capital.

The advisors and partners of ENVOY Network will create thriving partnerships with selected artists, nurturing them on their creative journey in this new space.

ENVOY has already confirmed a selection of initial NFT releases and will announce many more trailblazing collaborations in the coming months.

Perry van de Mosselaar, CEO of Smash the House and partner in ENVOY Network said: "We have all seen the tremendous success and popularity for NFTs around the world and we want to now evolve this business further, giving more artists access to NFTs and more fans the chance to purchase them.

"Through an amazing team of partners across tech, gaming, music and entertainment, we feel with ENVOY we have the ability to shake this business up and bring something new and never before seen to the industry."

"In addition, through Smash the House, we will now provide every new dance artist that we sign with a new type of contract in which the release of ENVOY NFTs is included, and we will offer them the tools to help them do this."

Smash the House is the record label of superstar DJ's Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike and have previously released tracks with: Paris Hilton, Gianluca Vacchi, Tinie Tempah, Vini Vici, Timmy Trumpet, Brody Jenner and Kim Loaiza.



Bram Verstraeten, CEO of ENVOY Network said: "We are so happy with all of the great investors and advisors who came onboard to support ENVOY so quickly. It's a real honour to have them as a part of our global team.

"We are truly dedicated to creating unique and accessible NFTs that will change up this business, so everyone around the world can collect their favourite fan art and be part of a global expanding community where everyone has a voice.

"Creating meaningful premium quality projects is within our team's DNA. We are an experienced collective across different industries and bring this combined expertise to ENVOY."

In addition, the company has partnered with major NFT/crypto company SuperFarm, to provide another level of accessibility for the fans worldwide, expanding and opening up ENVOY to their communities and vice versa.

As a wider community perk ENVOY Network allow members to trade and collect unique community NFTs and gain rewards. Collectors and community members will be incentivized through an exciting rewards platform that unlocks real-life benefits and exclusive access to events.

One of the flagship features is a collector's deck that can be filled with NFT community cards (included in each NFT project).

To access ENVOY Network and its unique NFT releases, you need to pre-register at the platform at https://envoy.art to gain access, receive updates and advance notifications.

ENVOY Network is a premium NFT label and platform founded in 2021 by a team of industry experts from global organisations including: Spotify, Smash The House and Activision. The community focussed platform enables fans to purchase and trade unique pieces from their favourite artists and celebrities without needing to be a crypto expert. ENVOY collaborates with renowned talent including: artists, actors, celebrities, influencers, festivals, publishers, e-sports companies and IP owners to create impactful NFT's. For more information, visit https://www.envoy.art

