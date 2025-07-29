Introducing DXC Assure Risk Management: AI-Powered Claims Solution for Self-Insured Organizations

ASHBURN, Va., July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced DXC Assure Risk Management, a next-generation solution that unites AI and human expertise to help self-insured organizations better manage employee care, control healthcare costs, and accelerate return-to-work outcomes.

Self-insured organizations use their own funds to cover employee insurance claims instead of purchasing traditional insurance. As a result, they often face a distinct set of challenges: delivering effective employee care, navigating complex and time-consuming regulations, managing escalating healthcare costs, and improving return-to-work outcomes.

Available globally today, DXC Assure Risk Management offers a comprehensive, flexible platform that helps address these challenges with:

AI-enabled processes: Intelligent automation of claims workflows, operational risk mitigation, and integrated health and safety management tools.

Intelligent automation of claims workflows, operational risk mitigation, and integrated health and safety management tools. Human expertise at the core: A specialized team with deep insurance knowledge supporting the full claims lifecycle, including sentiment analysis and proactive claims prevention.

A specialized team with deep insurance knowledge supporting the full claims lifecycle, including sentiment analysis and proactive claims prevention. SaaS Technology: A modern, end-to-end, persona-driven claims and risk management system with document automation, real-time dashboards, and generative AI capabilities embedded throughout the process to help improve outcomes.

"We are proud to introduce DXC Assure Risk Management, an innovative solution that combines expert people, AI workflows, and technology to help self-insured employers manage the full claims lifecycle, from care to cost, for their injured employees," said Ray August, President, Insurance Software and BPS at DXC Technology. "This reflects DXC's ongoing commitment to innovation, delivering real value to our customers and transforming the future of insurance."

"While cost savings are possible from self-managing claims, self-insured organizations require the same efficient management processes as full stack insurers to protect against leakage and ensure successful returns to work," says Nathan Golia, senior analyst for Celent. "Risk management operations can realize benefits by leveraging AI to drive efficiencies and using care experts who can help employees return to work sooner."

With over 40 years of industry expertise, DXC is the trusted partner of choice for 21 of the top 25 insurers. As the leading provider of core insurance systems, DXC continues to innovate—helping insurers reduce complexity and costs across more than 1 billion policies processed on DXC software.

