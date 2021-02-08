Introducing Creatopy: Design, Communicate, and Shine!

Design platform Bannersnack is upgrading to Creatopy, revealing a new brand identity and advanced capabilities.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today marks the launch of Creatopy.com, the efficient and intuitive visual production platform delivering a well-crafted experience for communicators. The platform allows individuals and teams to easily create engaging advertising visuals for multi-channel creative mediums.

Originally founded in 2008 under the name Bannersnack, the company that initially focused on the creation of Flash banner advertising, has now over 4 million users worldwide.

Featuring advanced automation and customization capabilities, along with an ever-growing library of templates and visual elements, Creatopy gives communicators and brands the tools they need to spark their creative journey and keep their visual content organized and always on-brand.

Creatopy delivers an improved user experience through a selection of functionalities that enable communicators to create and organize at scale, no matter the extent of their creative needs.

A few of the core features of Creatopy are:

Instant design generation

Customized animation

Creative workflow management

Creatopy will continue to be led by CEO and Entrepreneur, Gabriel Ciordas and is made up of 120 employees in two offices located in Oradea & San Francisco.

Gabriel Ciordas, CEO at Creatopy, said: "When Bannersnack was initially founded, the name reflected the core function of the product: to help businesses create banner ads quickly and with ease. We have adapted and evolved as the industry has changed and new technologies have come to the forefront, therefore the Bannersnack name no longer resonated with what we offer. The platform has been extremely successful, reaching its first million users within two years, and its first million dollars in revenue in 2012. This was achieved with less than 100 employees and no outside investment.

"The offering has now developed into a comprehensive design platform, empowering communicators and teams to solve their graphic design needs, through a well-crafted creative experience, covering everything from social media visuals, display ads, video content and print materials. We are extremely excited that our achievement is now reflected in our name, with the launch of Creatopy."

About Creatopy:

Introducing Creatopy.com, the efficient and intuitive visual production platform, delivering a well-crafted creative experience for communicators and teams.

Read more here: https://blog.creatopy.com/welcome-creatopy.

