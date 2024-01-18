Introducing .box - The World's First Blockchain Native, DNS Routable Domain

.box is bridging Web3 and Web2

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Breaking new ground in the domain name industry, My.box Inc. announces the upcoming launch of its Public Beta on January 18th, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. This kicks off public availability of the first ever domain name system supported natively by browsers, email, and wallets.

The future of digital identity

The Power of Web2+Web3 With One Domain - .box is The World's First Blockchain Native, DNS Routable Domain

.box domains offer secure and seamless identity on Web3 and Web2. The holder of 'example.box' is empowered with decentralized ownership and access to DNS record management, ENS integration, payments, Web3 authentication, Web3 messaging, websites, and email. Founder of .box, Josh Brandley states, "There are many great things happening at the intersection of Web3, decentralized identity, and domain names – we are the first to tie it all together with a powerful, easy to use product".

.box solves the major problem with blockchain domains

.box sets a new standard in the world of blockchain-based top-level domains. While other new blockchain domain systems generate excitement, they ultimately fall short because they do not work with traditional browsers and email services. In contrast, .box is ICANN-accredited, recognized by the global Domain Name System (DNS), and supported by the Ethereum Name Service (ENS). Both DNS and ENS have established substantial network effects, solidifying their positions as core infrastructure. .box is pioneering an approach that natively integrates the features of both systems, thus delivering a better experience for users.

The team behind .box

The .box TLD is owned and operated by Intercap Registry, an ICANN Accredited Registry Operator. Intercap has dedicated over a decade to the development of .box. Core partners include 3DNS and ENS Labs, whose leaders share the vision of bringing the benefits of Web3 to the domain industry. Nick Johnson, Founder of ENS, states: "We have always had a deep respect for the DNS and are very excited to witness this unique .box implementation that supports seamless interoperability between the two systems". Paul Gauvreau, CEO of 3DNS adds, "Bringing real world domain assets onchain improves almost every use case there is – we anticipate that this product will be widely adopted by Web3 enthusiasts and newcomers alike."

Launch pricing

During launch, .box domains will run through a premium pricing phase, ensuring fair access for everyone. Prices start at $7,680 USDC and then decay exponentially for 6 days until stopping at a fixed rate of $120 USDC. All domains will renew at $120 USDC per year. Domains are minted and managed using the dApp hosted at my.box. Payment is made with ETH or USDC.

Join the .box community

Secure your .box domain now at https://my.box

Follow .box at https://x.com/boxdomains

Join the .box Discord server to:

Learn how to buy a .box and take control of your decentralized identity.

Qualify for your referral link to earn $18 for each successful referral.

Receive support, updates, and connect with the team.

