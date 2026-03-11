Introducing Beckons: A New Luxury Hospitality Brand Launches

Launching with nine extraordinary lodges across Australia, New Zealand, Chile and Canada, Beckons introduces a global portfolio, poised for tailored expansion.

DENVER, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today marks the official debut of Beckons, a new experiential luxury hospitality brand uniting the award-winning Baillie Lodges and Tierra Hotels portfolios. Beckons is built around journeys of discovery for curious travelers seeking deeper connection to place, culture, and the natural world. Through a growing collection of lodges in some of the world's most rare and remarkable destinations, the brand is guided by a regenerative approach to luxury travel, one that goes beyond sustainability to create positive, lasting impact for landscapes, wildlife, and the communities who call these places home. Cultivating a global footprint of lodges with an average of just 25 suites offering a truly personal guest experience, Beckons launches with nine locations across four continents and a commitment to growth over the coming months.

The Beckons brand evolution brings together two of the world's leading experiential luxury travel companies, each with more than 20 years' heritage and renowned for delivering a unique brand of hospitality where life-changing adventures combine with luxury lodging. Founded in Australia, Baillie Lodges offers guests access to destinations of unique natural and cultural significance, many within World Heritage-listed sites. In Chile, Tierra Hotels is an intimate collection of lodges set within the country's most remote and diverse wilderness environments, distinguished for striking architectural design shaped by the landscape.

Beckons transcends traditional hospitality, offering a gateway to rare cultures and unforgettable experiences. At the helm is recently appointed Beckons Chief Executive Officer Michael Crawford, a veteran of the luxury industry who pairs his professional background at Four Seasons with the adventurous spirit of The Walt Disney Company.

"Our portfolio is a platform for travelers to experience the world more deeply through genuine cultural exchange," said Michael Crawford. "We believe meaningful travel should enrich everyone it touches: our guests, our teams, and the places that welcome us. Our people are at the heart of that hospitality philosophy, bringing a generosity of spirit and a shared commitment to emotional connection, regeneration, and cultural continuity to every journey."

As the luxury experiential tourism sector enters a new era – moving beyond traditional opulence toward a more meaningful travel mindset – Beckons invites the many travelers who are no longer waiting for "someday" to book bucket-list experiences. As CBRE notes in its 2025 Luxury Lodging Report*, this growing demand for authentic cultural immersion and transformative experiences, paired with a sharp rise in High-Net-Worth Individuals and a fast-emerging younger aspirational demographic, has created a unique market opening. The launch of Beckons is strategically timed to align with reinvestment across the guest experience at each property, positioning the brand to lead this high-growth cycle through memorable, tailored stays for every guest.

Over the past several years, Beckons has spent approximately US$100 million elevating its portfolio. Notable milestones include the recent renovation and redesign of Huka Lodge and Tierra Atacama, both of which reopened in early 2025 to immediate acclaim, as well as the rebirth of flagship property Southern Ocean Lodge in late 2023 following the 2019 bushfires on Kangaroo Island. The expansion continues into 2026, with state-of-the-art wellness facilities slated for Australia's Silky Oaks Lodge and The Louise, as well as new premium suites at Tierra Patagonia.

Going forward, Beckons will thoughtfully add new lodges and experiences to its portfolio, expanding its global presence while ensuring each new destination strengthens the sense of connection, stewardship and belonging that defines the brand. This approach allows Beckons to grow with ambition and discipline, without compromising the integrity of the places, people, and journeys at its core.

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

At Southern Ocean Lodge, recently honored on the extended World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 list, guests encounter abundant native wildlife from their luxury base on Kangaroo Island, while in Australia's outback heart at Longitude 131°, 16 tented pavilions each offer end-of-the-bed views to Uluṟu and celebrate its ancient living First Nations heritage. At Tropical North Queensland's Silky Oaks Lodge in the Daintree Rainforest, 40 luxury treehouses are set amongst the lush canopy above the Mossman River which flows to meet the Great Barrier Reef. Through the vineyard-draped hills of South Australia, The Louise takes guests on a backstage pass to the Barossa Valley. On World Heritage-listed Lord Howe Island, the intimate nine-suite Capella Lodge redefines "barefoot luxury." In New Zealand, guests discover the 'grande dame' of luxury lodging at the historic Huka Lodge in Taupō, also named on the extended World's Best Hotels 2025 list. Southern Ocean Lodge, Longitude 131˚, Silky Oaks Lodge and Capella Lodge each hold two MICHELIN Keys.

NORTH & SOUTH AMERICA

In Chile, Tierra Patagonia is hidden in plain sight at the edge of Torres del Paine National Park on the shores of Lake Sarmiento. In Northern Chile, Tierra Atacama invites the landscape in, allowing guests to completely immerse themselves in the ethereal beauty of the Atacama Desert. Both Tierra Patagonia and Tierra Atacama featured in Travel + Leisure's T+L 500 list of most loved properties in 2025. The seasonal Canadian safari-style lodging at Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge (currently ranked #25 Best Resorts in the World by Condé Nast Traveler) on Vancouver Island places guests on the doorstep of untouched wilderness and epic adventures. Tierra Atacama boasts one MICHELIN Key and both Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge and Tierra Patagonia hold three MICHELIN Keys.

