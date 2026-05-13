Intranet Connections Announces IC 3.0, Marking the Next Evolution of its Digital Workplace Platform

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Intranet Connections (IC), a trusted provider of intranet solutions for regulated and operations-driven organizations for over 25 years, today announced the broader market availability of IC 3.0, the next evolution of its digital workplace platform.

Built on a modernized architecture, Intranet Connections 3.0 introduces expanded capabilities designed to support the governance, security, and operational needs of financial institutions, healthcare organizations, government agencies, and other regulated environments.

Built on modernized architecture, Intranet Connections 3.0 meets the modern real-world demands of complex organizations. Post this

Validated over the past year with early customers before broader market availability, IC 3.0 meets the modern real-world demands of complex organizations. With early implementations now underway, Intranet Connections is ready to introduce IC 3.0 to the broader market.

"Regulated organizations are being asked to do more with leaner IT teams. We built IC 3.0 for that reality. It automates the compliance, communication, and operational work teams own every day, with the auditability and governance their regulators expect." said Rob Nikkel, CEO of Intranet Connections. "Over the past year we've worked closely with customers to evolve the platform, modernizing the technology foundation while focusing on core capabilities organizations rely on. The result is a platform that positions our customers for the future while maintaining the reliability and governance they expect from us."

The updated platform focuses on areas that are increasingly critical for organizations operating in regulated environments,

Secure AI-powered enterprise search

Microsoft SharePoint integration

Modernized Forms and Workflows

Expanded Governance and Compliance tools

"The new Intranet 3.0 is a fresh new look and feel to an already great product. It also looks great on Mobile, keeping our staff up to date wherever they may be!" says OUCU Financials' AVP of IT, Curtis Lewis.

As organizations continue to modernize their digital workplace environments, IC 3.0 positions Intranet Connections to serve as a long-term partner for institutions seeking secure, scalable intranet solutions.

About Intranet Connections

For over 25 years, Intranet Connections has served regulated organizations with a purpose-built intranet platform designed to streamline workflows, improve internal communication, and engage employees. Built with simplicity and self-service in mind, the platform enables customers to connect people, processes, and information with minimal IT overhead. Today, financial institutions, healthcare systems, government agencies, and various industries around the world rely on Intranet Connections every day to support operational efficiency and employee engagement.

Learn more at https://intranetconnections.com/

Media Contact:

Jasmine Long

[email protected]

SOURCE Intranet Connections