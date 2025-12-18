InterVISTAS Consulting and Clear Strategy form partnership to offer clients full suite of technical and public policy expertise

Integrating InterVISTAS' aviation and transportation capabilities with Clear Strategy's government relations, advocacy and public policy expertise.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - InterVISTAS Consulting (intervistas.com), a leading aviation and mobility advisory firm, and Clear Strategy (clearstrategy.ca), a boutique public affairs and government relations consultancy, have formed a strategic partnership to offer clients a complete, integrated perspective, from technical design to policy execution. Together, we bring unmatched insight into the forces shaping transportation and aviation across North America.

This partnership strengthens our ability to help clients navigate complex regulatory environments, streamline engagement with all levels of government, and secure access to key decision-makers. By unifying technical analysis with nuanced policy intelligence, we equip clients to anticipate change, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and stay ahead of evolving funding programs, regulatory expectations, and industry priorities.

Our approach delivers stronger project outcomes by combining deep sector knowledge with a sophisticated understanding of public-policy frameworks and government processes.

InterVISTAS and Clear Strategy are committed to operating as a unified, trusted team - earning the confidence of clients, partners, and government stakeholders through rigorous analysis, strategic clarity, and industry-leading expertise.

"Our partnership will harness the combined insights, impact, and innovation of both organizations to shape effective policy development and guide businesses through today's most pressing challenges and opportunities. Together, we aim to help organizations navigate competitive pressures, trade disputes, and adapt with agility amid global uncertainty," said Solomon Wong, President and CEO of InterVISTAS Consulting.

"This collaboration will give organizations the holistic and specialized expertise their industry demands. Clear Strategy is built on combining our policy and public affairs expertise with leading technical specialists to shape outcomes grounded in data and operational experience. Combining InterVISTAS' technical precision with our team of policy and public affairs experts who have deep experience within the transportation and aviation sector, will give organizations the sector-specific expertise they need to navigate a rapidly evolving regulatory environment," said Ron Soreanu, Founder and CEO of Clear Strategy.

Solomon Wong and Ron Soreanu lead this partnership, supported by Julien Carron, Senior Director at InterVISTAS Consulting, and Allison Gifford, Vice President at Clear Strategy.

About Us

InterVISTAS Consulting is a global advisory firm specializing in aviation, transportation, tourism, and infrastructure strategy. With experience in over 80 countries, we deliver data‑driven strategies that strengthen performance and resilience. We guide the industry toward a more sustainable future by empowering partners with the insights and tools to lead in holistic, strategic mobility.

Bill Jones, [email protected]