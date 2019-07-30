InterRent REIT Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

OTTAWA, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: IIP.UN) ("InterRent" or the "REIT") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights

Operating revenues for the quarter increased by $3.8 million , or 12.4%, over Q2 2018. Operating revenues for the same property portfolio increased by $2.9 million , or 10.0%, over Q2 2018.

, or 12.4%, over Q2 2018. Operating revenues for the same property portfolio increased by , or 10.0%, over Q2 2018. Average monthly rent per suite for the entire portfolio increased to $1,227 ( June 2019 ) from $1,148 ( June 2018 ), an increase of 6.9%. The same property portfolio increased to $1,249 ( June 2019 ) from $1,162 ( June 2018 ), an increase of 7.5%.

( ) from ( ), an increase of 6.9%. The same property portfolio increased to ( ) from ( ), an increase of 7.5%. Occupancy for the overall portfolio was 95.3%, an increase of 130 basis points ( June 2019 compared to June 2018). Occupancy for the same property portfolio was 96.2%, an increase of 210 basis points ( June 2019 compared to June 2018 ).

compared to June 2018). Occupancy for the same property portfolio was 96.2%, an increase of 210 basis points ( compared to ). Net Operating Income (NOI) for the quarter was $23.0 million , an increase of $3.0 million , or 15.2%, over Q2 2018. NOI margin for the quarter was 66.3%, up 160 basis points over Q2 2018.

, an increase of , or 15.2%, over Q2 2018. NOI margin for the quarter was 66.3%, up 160 basis points over Q2 2018. Same property NOI for the quarter was $21.2 million , an increase of $2.5 million , or 13.1%, over Q2 2018. Same property NOI margin for the quarter was 66.7%, up 180 basis points over Q2 2018.

, an increase of , or 13.1%, over Q2 2018. Same property NOI margin for the quarter was 66.7%, up 180 basis points over Q2 2018. Repositioned properties had an average monthly rent per suite of $1,280 and occupancy of 97.4% for June 2019 and an NOI margin for the quarter of 68.0%.

and occupancy of 97.4% for and an NOI margin for the quarter of 68.0%. Fair value gain on investment properties in the quarter of $18.4 million was driven primarily by property level operating improvements.

was driven primarily by property level operating improvements. Net income for the quarter was $36.8 million , a decrease of $19.8 million compared to Q2 2018. This difference was due primarily to a lower fair value gain on investment properties in Q2 2019 as compared to Q2 2018.

, a decrease of compared to Q2 2018. This difference was due primarily to a lower fair value gain on investment properties in Q2 2019 as compared to Q2 2018. Funds from Operations (FFO) increased by $2.5 million , or 22.9%, for the quarter. Fully diluted FFO per unit increased by 9.0% from $0.111 per unit to $0.121 per unit.

, or 22.9%, for the quarter. Fully diluted FFO per unit increased by 9.0% from per unit to per unit. Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) increased by $2.8 million , or 29.9%, for the quarter. Fully diluted AFFO per unit increased by 16.8% from $0.095 per unit to $0.111 per unit.

, or 29.9%, for the quarter. Fully diluted AFFO per unit increased by 16.8% from per unit to per unit. Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (ACFO) increased by $6.7 million , or 79.0%, to $15.0 million for the quarter.

, or 79.0%, to for the quarter. Debt to GBV at quarter end was 40.0%, an increase of 110 basis points from December 2018 .

. Purchased 121 suites in Montreal for $38.4 million , 74 suites in St. Catharines for $11.2 million and a vacated office building in downtown Ottawa for development at a purchase price of $21.8 million

for , 74 suites in for and a vacated office building in downtown for development at a purchase price of As part of settling the joint venture ownership of the Burlington GO Lands, InterRent received $41.1 million in cash and a 25% equity interest in the joint venture for its land holding of 2243 Fairview.

in cash and a 25% equity interest in the joint venture for its land holding of 2243 Fairview. Subsequent to the quarter end, on July 9, 2019 , the REIT completed a public offering of 14,375,000 trust units from treasury, at a price of $14.00 per Unit for gross proceeds of $201.2 million .

Financial Highlights Selected Consolidated Information

In $000's, except per Unit amounts

and other non-financial data 3 Months Ended

June 30, 2019 3 Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Change Total suites 9,398 9,021 +4.2% Average rent per suite (June) $1,227 $1,148 +6.9% Occupancy rate (June) 95.3% 94.0% +130bps Operating revenues $34,742 $30,914 +12.4% Net operating income (NOI) $23,042 $19,994 +15.2% NOI % 66.3% 64.7% +160bps Same property average rent per suite (June) $1,249 $1,162 +7.5% Same property occupancy rate (June) 96.2% 94.1% +210bps Same property NOI $21,204 $18,747 +13.1% Same property NOI % 66.7% 64.9% +180bps Net Income $36,795 $56,612 -35.0% Funds from Operations (FFO) $13,413 $10,917 +22.9% FFO per weighted average unit – diluted $0.121 $0.111 +9.0% Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) $12,219 $9,406 +29.9% AFFO per weighted average unit – diluted $0.111 $0.095 +16.8% Distributions per unit $0.0725 $0.0675 +7.4% Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (ACFO) $15,032 $8,396 +79.0% Debt to GBV 40.0% 43.5% -350bps Interest coverage (rolling 12 months) 2.99x 2.81x +0.18x Debt service coverage (rolling 12 months) 1.81x 1.80x +0.01x

Gross rental revenue for the quarter was 34.3 million, an increase of $3.4 million, or 10.9%, compared to Q2 2018. Operating revenue for the quarter was up $3.8 million to $34.7 million, or 12.4% compared to Q2 2018. The average monthly rent across the portfolio for June 2019 increased to $1,227 per suite from $1,148 (June 2018), an increase of 6.9% and from $1,190 (December 2018), an increase of 3.1%. The June 2019 vacancy rate across the entire portfolio was 4.7%, a decrease from 6.0% recorded in June 2018. "Strong demand in our high growth markets of Ontario and Quebec continued to drive rental growth and significant improvements to operating performance," said Mike McGahan, CEO.

On a same property portfolio basis (same properties are income properties owned by the REIT throughout the comparative periods), the average monthly rent per suite increased from $1,162 (June 2018) to $1,249 (June 2019), an increase of 7.5%. Management expects to continue to grow revenues organically through moving to market rent on suite turnovers, guideline increases, continued roll-out of AGIs, as well as continuing to drive other ancillary revenue streams.

NOI for the quarter was $23.0 million, or 66.3% of operating revenue, compared to $20.0 million, or 64.7% of operating revenue, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. NOI from the same property portfolio increased to $21.2 million for Q2 2019, an increase of $2.5 million, or 13.1%, over Q2 2018. Same property NOI margin for the quarter was 66.7%.

Net income for the quarter was $36.8 million, compared to $56.6 million for Q2 2018. The decrease of $19.8 million was partly attributed to the lower fair value adjustment on investment properties compared to Q2 2018.

About InterRent

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties.

InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

*Non-GAAP Measures

InterRent prepares and releases unaudited quarterly and audited consolidated annual financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS (GAAP). In this and other earnings releases, as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP, InterRent also discloses and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Gross Rental Revenue, NOI, Same Property results, Repositioned Property results, FFO, AFFO, ACFO and EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are further defined and discussed in the MD&A dated July 30, 2019, which should be read in conjunction with this press release. Since Gross Rental Revenue, NOI, Same Property results, Repositioned Property results, FFO, AFFO, ACFO and EBITDA are not determined by GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. InterRent has presented such non-GAAP measures as Management believes these measures are relevant measures of the ability of InterRent to earn and distribute cash returns to Unitholders and to evaluate InterRent's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of InterRent's performance.

Cautionary Statements

The comments and highlights herein should be read in conjunction with the most recently filed annual information form as well as our consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the same period. InterRent's publicly filed information is located at www.sedar.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning applicable to Canadian securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "anticipated", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". InterRent is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this release. A full description of these risk factors can be found in InterRent's most recently publicly filed information located at www.sedar.com. InterRent cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements and InterRent assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward looking statements contained in this release to reflect actual events or new circumstances.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

