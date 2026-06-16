INTERRENT REIT ANNOUNCES JUNE 2026 DISTRIBUTIONS AND DEFERRAL OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: IIP.UN) ("InterRent" or the "REIT") announced today that its distribution declared for the month of June 2026 is $0.033075 per Trust unit, equal to $0.3969 per Trust unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on July 15, 2026 or on such earlier date as may be determined by the REIT, to unitholders of record on June 30, 2026.

As previously announced, the REIT has entered into an arrangement agreement pursuant to which Carriage Hill Properties Acquisition Corp., an entity owned by CLV Group and GIC, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding units of InterRent pursuant to an all-cash transaction.

In light of the pending transaction, and with approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the REIT has deferred its 2026 annual general meeting of unitholders. If the proposed transaction is completed, it is anticipated that the REIT's units will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the REIT will cease to be a reporting issuer, and without any public unitholders, a public annual general meeting will no longer be required.

ABOUT INTERRENT

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties.

InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Renee Wei, Director of Investor Relations & Sustainability, [email protected], www.irent.com