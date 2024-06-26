INTERRENT ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC UNIT PURCHASE PLAN

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: IIP.UN) ("InterRent" or "REIT") announced today that in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 13,736,806 trust units ("Units"), it entered into an automatic unit purchase plan ("AUPP") with a designated broker. The AUPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Units under the NCIB at times when the REIT would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Pursuant to the AUPP, InterRent has instructed the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the AUPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by InterRent in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), applicable securities laws and the terms of the AUPP. The AUPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented today.

Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, Units may be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. The NCIB commenced on May 23, 2024 and ends on May 22, 2025. All purchases made under the AUPP will be included in computing the number of Units purchased under the NCIB.

