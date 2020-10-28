NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that it has evolved its Constituency Management Group (CMG), the holding company's global collective of 28 marketing services and agency brands anchored by Weber Shandwick, Golin, Octagon, FutureBrand and Jack Morton, into an entity called IPG DXTRA.

IPG DXTRA infuses the highly specialized group of companies with a powerful collaboration engine designed to enhance the impact and simplify the execution and management of integrated solutions. It was born of increasing demand from clients to reimagine the traditional model to deliver approaches that are agile, inclusive, rooted in culture, measurably effective and efficient.

The IPG DXTRA agencies offer clients best-in-class expertise across public relations, experiential, sports and entertainment, branding, digital experience, social content, influencer marketing and more. The new branding also strengthens the group's link to parent company IPG for the Open Architecture solutions its companies deliver on shared clients around the globe.

"Independently, each agency is a powerhouse," said Andy Polansky, Chairman and CEO of IPG DXTRA. "When we bring any combination of this group together to solve for a client, we make great work and create extraordinary impact."

Polansky notes that clients today are looking for different ways to succeed in complex business environments. "We have seen how uniquely configured agency solutions and diverse teams can bring powerful business results," he said. "IPG DXTRA is built to deliver a highly strategic, focused approach to real integration. It's a collaborative model that melds the power and vision of specialized organizations in a way that honors their differences and maximizes client investment."

He noted that the proposition is not so much aspirational as it is reflective of how IPG DXTRA firms are already working together to configure solutions for clients across diverse areas of expertise. "Nine out of ten of IPG DXTRA's largest clients tap our teams across channels and disciplines today," Polansky said.

Beyond the five core brands that span from public relations to experiential to sponsorship to branding, the IPG DXTRA global portfolio includes award-winning companies such as R&CPMK, which connects clients through entertainment, lifestyle, influence and pop culture; full-service digital marketing agency, Genuine; digital experience agency, Hugo & Cat; social content firm, That Lot; global influencer marketing agency, ITB; organizational and business transformation consultancy, United Minds; and earned-first advertising agency, The Brooklyn Brothers.

"IPG DXTRA's approach allows for agency brands to maintain their unique cultures and individuality while collaborating to help clients be more resilient and relevant in an increasingly complex world," Polansky said. "We are many brands and thousands of talented people with a shared purpose -- to bring business impact to our clients through creative and collaborative ingenuity because, above all else, we believe that good things happen when different people come together," Polansky added.

Polansky took over as Chairman and CEO of IPG DXTRA (formerly the Constituency Management Group, or CMG) in July 2019 after serving as Weber Shandwick's CEO since 2012.

The launch of IPG DXTRA follows the appointment of the management group's leadership team in late 2019 that includes Cathy Calhoun, Chief Growth Officer, Laura Schoen, Chief Healthcare Officer, Abby Gold, Chief Human Resources Officer, Margenett Moore-Roberts, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Christopher Carroll, Chief Financial Officer and Josh Kauffman, General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs.

IPG DXTRA's companies include: Advantage, Cappuccino, Current Global, DeVries Global, dna Communications, Flipside, Frukt, FutureBrand, Futures Sport & Entertainment, Genuine, Golin, Hugo & Cat, ITB, Jack Morton, KRC Research, Milkmoney, Octagon Sports & Entertainment, Powell Tate, Prime Weber Shandwick, R&CPMK, Resolute Digital, ReviveHealth, That Lot, The Brooklyn Brothers, United Minds, UXUS, Virgo Health, Weber Shandwick.

The new brand, identity and new website (www.IPGDXTRA.com) were developed by FutureBrand and Hugo & Cat, both part of the IPG DXTRA brand collective.

IPG DXTRA, part of Interpublic Group, is a global collective of 28 marketing specialty brands and more than 7,000 employees, anchored across Weber Shandwick, Golin, Octagon, Jack Morton and FutureBrand. IPG DXTRA companies bring together unique combinations of in-demand skills and expertise for clients, including experiential, public relations, sponsorships, innovation, brand, influencer, digital, social and analytics in categories as diverse as sports, healthcare, entertainment, CPG, luxury, tech and financial services.

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency.

