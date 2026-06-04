INTERPROVINCIAL TRADE ONLINE SURVEY ON SELLING SERVICES

SHARE YOUR EXPERIENCE SELLING SERVICES ACROSS A PROVINCIAL/TERRITORIAL BOUNDARY

WINNIPEG, MB, Jun. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Committee on Internal Trade took a major step forward in 2025 by signing the Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement on the Sale of Goods, leveraging mutual recognition to reduce barriers to the sale of goods across Canada.

In March of this year, the Committee on Internal Trade committed to expand the mutual recognition agreement to services by the end of 2026. As part of the commitment, businesses and industry will be engaged to inform this agreement.

An online survey was launched on June 3, 2026 and will close June 17, 2026.

This is an opportunity to share your specific experiences about what works well and what doesn't when selling, or attempting to sell, services across a provincial or territorial boundary. The more specific the experiences you share are, the more progress we can make.

Quick Facts

Chaired by Nunavut in 2026, the Committee on Internal Trade (CIT) is comprised of federal, provincial, and territorial ministers responsible for internal trade as set out in the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA).

The CFTA establishes rules that apply across the Canadian economy and govern pan-Canadian trade. Rules apply automatically to all economic activity unless something is specifically excluded.

The Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement on the Sale of Goods (CMRA) is an unparalleled agreement negotiated by federal, provincial, and territorial governments. It reduces barriers to the sale of goods across Canada by ensuring that a product that may be lawfully sold in one province or territory may be sold across Canada without having to meet further requirements – unless a government has identified a specific rule that still applies.

The CMRA aligns with the legislation recently adopted by many governments across Canada to remove interprovincial trade barriers and unlock economic opportunities for Canadian businesses.

SOURCE Internal Trade Secretariat

Internal Trade Secretariat, [email protected], www.cfta-alec.ca