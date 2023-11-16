LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -- interop.io, the leading interoperability provider for the finance industry, and comitFS, the market leader in optimizing high touch voice conversations, today announced their strategic partnership, marking a significant leap in the automation of voice communication within capital markets.

While interop.io is dedicated to enhancing interoperability between any type of application, the partnership with comitFS extends the focus to voice, an integral but often overlooked aspect of the trade cycle. The collaboration streamlines workflow for traders, providing them with contextualized next best actions notifications triggered by voice conversations.

"Our strategic partnership with interop.io provides a unique opportunity to allow FDC3 application providers supporting traders to embed client conversations into their workflow," says comitFS Managing Director Jappy Takhar. "Critically we estimate a saving of 90% in time and costs versus traditional API integrations."

Four of the world's top ten investment banks choose comitFS CAS because the middleware reduces complexity and cost when integrating voice conversations with desktop apps. The middleware works across the leading two turret manufacturers alongside enterprise devices of Cisco and Microsoft Teams.

"Applications on your desktop can now deliver contextual insights based on who you're talking with and what you're talking about, without the traditional multiple clicks on the keyboard," says interop.io President Dan Schleifer.

Research, sales and traders can now initiate a call with a client or broker from within their applications, such as their OMS, CRM or chat system. The workflow complexity for users is simplified as they never leave the application when talking with the counterparty.

Additionally, when an incoming call comes in, users can launch a client specific workspace or refresh multiple applications on their desktops instantly.

All of this occurs on interop.io-enabled end user desktops, where every type of application — 3rd party, in-house, legacy or web, can participate in Straight-Through Workflows™.

"Smart contextualized automation of high touch conversations is undoubtedly entering mainstream adoption," adds Schleifer. "Both comitFS and interop.io clients can now implement and drive this adoption."

About interop.io:

interop.io, formed in June 2023 through the merger of Finsemble and Glue42, is a global powerhouse driving application interoperability in capital markets and beyond. Leveraging FDC3 and workflow automation, interop.io enables clients to create Straight-Through Workflows™, benefiting from unparalleled business agility, a more productive workforce, and better operational control.

About comitFS:

We provide our customers with a range of ways to embed high touch voice conversations into their desktop applications. Our CAS middleware helps customers deploy faster, deepens CX engagement whilst lowering the Total Cost of Ownership, as customers don't have to design, develop, and maintain multiple APIs. Customer also elect to work with comitFS because we have 200+ developer years' experience working in the real-time API of turret manufacturers and UC enterprise devices. This ensures we can address complex use cases. Today, 4 of the world's top 10 investment banks consume comitFS software.

