Internationally Acclaimed Fitness Franchise P.volve Expands Footprint Into Canada

The functional movement franchise is seeking to fulfill increasing demand throughout one of its top 3 markets, with plans for new locations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Edmonton to name a few, aiming to exceed 50 locations in the country by 2026.

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- P.volve , the celebrity-loved functional movement franchise, has announced ambitious growth plans for Canada, targeting the markets of Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Edmonton — territories that already represent the brand's top five markets in terms of digital members, and demand continues to increase.

In Toronto alone, P.volve has earned more than 1,500 users over the past year. RJ Krone, P.volve's vice president of studio and franchise operations, says all signs point towards continued growth throughout the country.

"There are different pockets of the U.S., the U.K. and Canada where we've been established for years but we continue to see substantial room for growth," he said. "Demand for our services is increasing sharply in Canada, and we are prepared to meet that demand."

The fitness franchise's hybrid model combines a global, on-demand platform and an in-person, high-end studio experience that gives members a full-service experience wherever they are. The brand leverages its patented equipment line for an expert-designed program of functional movements designed to strengthen the entire body, improve mobility and posture and reduce everyday pain. Bridging the fitness and healthcare space, P.volve has revolutionized the vanity-driven fitness industry with a holistic approach and a special focus on improving women's health.

P.volve already has awarded its first new location in Canada, said Alex Puccillo, P.volve's director of franchise development. "Our first franchise agreement was executed the first week of this year."

As the brand seeks more qualified franchise owners throughout the country, P.volve will continue to host Discovery Days — including virtual Discovery Days, when necessary — allowing prospective franchise owners to meet the corporate team and experience a comprehensive introduction to the brand's operational model.

"We've managed to create a virtual discovery day that is nearly as hands-on as the in-person event," explained Krone. "It's not just going through a PowerPoint presentation and telling them more about our company."

P.volve kicks Discovery Day off with a virtual workout over Zoom that is led by one of their expert trainers and incorporates stretch and movement breaks throughout the day.

"We're getting to know the candidates, answering all their questions, and showing them exactly what makes P.volve special. That experience builds a level of trust that is core to our model; our franchisees need to know we have their back," said Krone

As P.volve embarks on its mission to establish new locations in all 10 Canadian provinces, the brand is leveraging its enviable social media following to attract new franchisee candidates.

"Our strong digital and social media presence paired with the research we've done on other boutiques, we feel that 100+ studios in all 10 Canadian provinces is well within our reach," said Puccillo.

ABOUT P.VOLVE

P.volve is a functional training movement method that reduces pain, improves balance and builds total body strength. P.volve launched in November 2017 and was co-founded by Rachel Katzman and Stephen Pasterino, in partnership with Camelot Venture Group, whose portfolio companies include 1-800 CONTACTS, SmileDirectClub and Quicken Loans. Available worldwide, P.volve is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.pvolvefranchise.com and @pvolve on Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Turner

Mainland

312-526-3996

[email protected]

SOURCE P.volve