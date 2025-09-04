International Tower Hill Mines Provides Progress Report on Antimony Metallurgy Study at the Livengood Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) today announced that it has received encouraging results from the first phase of the metallurgical study on antimony mineralization at the Livengood Gold Project that was announced on March 4, 2025.

The Company's most recent S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary, "Pre-Feasibility Study of the Livengood Gold Project", as amended October 13, 2023, presented a new geologic model for the Livengood deposit and detailed gold metallurgical work that allowed the relationship between gold recovery and antimony mineralization to be characterized. During this geological modelling process, 54 veins of massive stibnite were detailed as presented in Table 11-8 "Livengood deposit massive stibnite grade estimates" of the S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary. While the pre-feasibility study detailed the 9.0 million ounce proven and probable gold reserve contained within the 13.6 million ounce measured and indicated gold resource, with 6.4 million ounces of gold production projected over 21 years, no metallurgical studies had been completed at that time to provide an understanding of whether antimony might be recoverable from the massive stibnite veins.

Subsequent to the announcement on March 4, 2025, the Company compiled four metallurgical composites, each from individual veins, and provided splits from the composites to Advanced Mineral Technology Laboratory Ltd., London, Ontario (AMTEL) for antimony deportment work. The gold and antimony assays for these samples are presented in Table 1 below.

Table 1. Livengood Gold Project Vein Composite Assays

Sample Au g/mt Sb% SB12 4.19 2.75 SB24 3.72 2.31 SB40 3.31 1.41 SB46 3.21 1.05

The samples were milled to p80 of 250 micron (the same grind size as selected in the 2023 Technical Report Summary for the 9.0 million ounce proven and probable gold reserve based on optimization studies). The milled material was separated by size and mineralogy and then examined. Results for all samples indicate that the antimony is carried by stibnite, that most of the stibnite is of a floatable size (>10 micron), that the liberation of stibnite is very good at the grind size of p80 250 micron, and thus the samples have the potential to respond well to flotation.

These results warrant continuation into the next phase of the test work to assess potential flowsheets, to evaluate how the samples respond to flotation, and to determine what the characteristics of any concentrate obtained might be. The Company intends to commence this work immediately at SGS Vancouver and SGS Lakefield. The data presented here is very preliminary in nature and simply indicates a further examination of the metallurgy of the antimony carried by the stibnite veins is warranted. Much more metallurgical and extensive other work would be required before any determination of the recoverability of the antimony could be established, as well as before any economic analysis or estimates of tonnage, grade or resource could be developed.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements containing the terms "intends," "estimates," "may," "might", "will," or other similar expressions to be uncertain and forward-looking. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements in this press release, including statements regarding estimates of the quality and quantity of the mineral resources at the Livengood Gold Project, including gold and antimony, and the potential for production at the Livengood Gold Project are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: (i) the demand for, and level and volatility of the price of, gold, (ii) general business and economic conditions, (iii) the accuracy of the Company's resource estimates (including with respect to size and grade) and the geological, operational and price assumptions on which these are based, (iv) the timing of the Company's ability to commence and complete planned work programs at the Livengood Gold Project, including the antimony study, (v) the Company's ability to attract and retain key staff, particularly in connection with the permitting and development of any mine at the Livengood Gold Project, and (vi) the Company's ability to secure the necessary services and supplies on favorable terms in connection with its programs at the Livengood Gold Project and other activities. The foregoing list of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors detailed in the "Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025 and other documents that have been and will be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable securities laws.

