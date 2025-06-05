International Tower Hill Mines Announces Results from 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) announces the results from its 2025 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders elected the following individuals as directors of the Company, with all receiving a majority of the votes cast, as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Anton Drescher 142,505,643 (98.65 %) 1,944,854 (1.35 %)

Karl Hanneman 143,473,858 (99.32 %) 976,639 (0.68 %)

Stuart Harshaw 143,410,282 (99.28 %) 1,040,215 (0.72 %)

Marcelo Kim 143,174,086 (99.12 %) 1,276,411 (0.88 %)

Edel Tully 142,864,794 (98.90 %) 1,585,703 (1.10 %)

Thomas Weng 142,798,574 (98.86 %) 1,651,923 (1.14 %)













The shareholders re-appointed the current auditors, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The shareholders approved (98.45% majority), on an advisory non-binding basis, the compensation paid to the Company's executive officers ("Say on Pay") and a 99.14% majority of the shareholders voted in favor of holding the Say on Pay vote every year. In light of the results, the Company will continue to hold the Say on Pay vote every year.

The detailed proxy voting on all resolutions submitted to the shareholders at the Meeting is contained in the "Report of Voting Results" for the Meeting which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website or upon request by contacting the Company at (855) 428-2825.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. controls 100% of the Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

On behalf of

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) Karl L. Hanneman

Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information: Richard Solie, Jr., Manager - Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

Direct line: 907-328-2825 Toll-Free: 1-855-428-2825

This news release is not and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

SOURCE International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.