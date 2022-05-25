International Tower Hill Mines Announces Results from 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) announces the results from its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held in Fairbanks, AK, USA on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 ("Meeting").

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders elected the following individuals as directors of the Company, with all receiving a majority of the votes cast, as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Anton Drescher 120,784,904 (87.02%)

18,009,216 (12.98%) Karl Hanneman 138,466,542 (99.76%)

327,577 (0.24%) Stuart Harshaw 135,604,942 (97.70%)

3,189,178 (2.30%) Marcelo Kim 136,095,437 (98.06%)

2,698,683 (1.94%) Stephen Lang 135,640,108 (97.73%)

3,154,012 (2.27%) Christopher Papagianis 138,436,185 (99.74%)

357,935 (0.26%) Thomas Weng 138,482,671 (99.78%)

311,449 (0.22%)









The shareholders re-appointed the current auditors, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The shareholders approved, on an advisory non-binding basis ("Say on Pay"), the compensation paid to the Company's executive officers (89.18% majority).

The detailed proxy voting on all resolutions submitted to the shareholders at the Meeting is contained in the "Report of Voting Results" for the Meeting which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website or upon request by contacting the Company at 1-855-428-2825.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. controls 100% of the Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

For further information: Richard Solie, Jr., Manager - Investor Relations, E-mail: [email protected], Direct line: 907-328-2825, Toll-Free: 1-855-428-2825