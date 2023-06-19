International Souris River Board Hosting June 26 Public Meeting in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D., June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The International Souris River Board invites the public to a meeting on the evening of Monday, June 26 in Minot, North Dakota.

The public meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. (CDT) at the Sleep Inn in Minot, North Dakota, located at 2400 10th St. SW. No registration is required to attend the in-person public meeting.

The agenda for the public meeting will include a short presentation on the current board and its activities, followed by time for board members to answer questions or hear any concerns from the public.

For those unable to join the public meeting in person, a virtual component is available via the Zoom platform. Please register here for the online meeting .

The public is invited to submit questions in advance of the meeting via email to [email protected] .

More information on the board is available at ijc.org/en/srb.

Quick Facts

The Souris River originates in Saskatchewan before winding its way through North Dakota and Manitoba to join the Assiniboine River.

before winding its way through and to join the Assiniboine River. The International Souris River Board monitors water quality, aquatic ecosystem health and flow issues, and reports on the apportionment of water between the two countries.

monitors water quality, aquatic ecosystem health and flow issues, and reports on the apportionment of water between the two countries. The board was restructured by the International Joint Commission in November 2022 to include a Public Outreach and Advisory Committee and Indigenous Advisory Committee.

For further information: Contacts: Brent Hanson, US Secretary Girma Sahlu; Canadian Secretary, International Souris River Board; [email protected]