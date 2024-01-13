TERREBONNE, QC, Jan. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec (FCMQ) would like to remind you that International Snowmobile Safety Week will be held from January 13th to 21st, 2024, presented this year in collaboration with Intact Insurance, the FCMQ's official insurer, and IGRIP, a Canadian company specialised in the design and manufacture of screw-in studs since 2015. During this week and throughout the winter season, the safety of snowmobilers is our priority.

Heightened presence on the trails

In collaboration with the Sûreté du Québec and the Government of Québec, various actions designed to maintain and increase user safety, and ensure compliance with current legislation will be carried out throughout Québec. This collaboration provides for an increase in the number of measures put in place to warn enthusiasts of the importance of adopting safe snowmobile behaviour. Snowmobilers can count on the presence of more than 1,200 trail wardens and Sûreté du Québec officers to ensure their safety on the 33,000 km of trails.

Reminder of key safety tips

For your safety, stay on the marked trails and avoid bodies of water.

Every off-road vehicle operator must have a valid driver's licence to operate an off-road vehicle on trails, public land and private land owned by a municipality.

Helmets must be worn and fastened at all times when out riding.

Individuals between the ages of 16 and 17 to hold a valid driver's licence in addition to a certificate attesting that the person has successfully completed the mandated snowmobile operator training course.

Never ride alone and always plan your outings.

Always tell someone about your itinerary. Use the iMotoneige app to share it.

Respect the signage at all times, and take extra care when crossing public roads and railways.

Unless indicated otherwise, the speed limit for snowmobiles is 70 km/h.

Keep your right at all times.

Il est interdit de conduire avec les capacités affaiblies par l'alcool ou la drogue.

About the FCMQ

The Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec is a non-profit organization with over forty-nine years of service. It is dedicated to the development and promotion of safe snowmobiling throughout Quebec. The FCMQ defends the interests of its members and all those involved in the activity. More than 4,500 volunteers devote nearly 800,000 hours each year to the maintenance of the provincial snowmobile trail network.

