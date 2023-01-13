TERREBONNE, QC , Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec (FCMQ) would like to remind you that International Snowmobile Safety Week, presented in collaboration with Intact Insurance, the official insurer of the FCMQ, and Woody's, the world's leading manufacturer of studs and runners, will be held from January 14th to 22nd, 2023. During this week and throughout the winter season, the safety of snowmobilers is our priority. In collaboration with the Sûreté du Québec and the Government of Québec, various actions will be carried out throughout Québec to maintain and increase user safety, and ensure compliance with current legislation.

Heightened presence on the trails

From the outset, the collaboration between the FCMQ, the government and the Sûreté du Québec has made it possible to increase the implementation of measures aimed at prevention and raising awareness of snowmobile safety on trails. Snowmobilers can count on the presence of more than 1,200 trail wardens and Sûreté du Québec officers to ensure their safety on the 33,000 km of trails. Whether it's to make riders aware of safe practices or simply to help a snowmobiler in need, they are there to provide a safe and supervised environment.

Reminder of key safety tips

For your safety, stay on the marked trails and avoid bodies of water.

Every off-road vehicle operator must have a valid driver's licence to operate an off-road vehicle on trails, public land and private land owned by a municipality.

Individuals between the ages of 16 and 17 to hold a valid driver's licence in addition to a certificate attesting that the person has successfully completed the mandated snowmobile operator training course.

Never ride alone and always plan your outings.

Always tell someone about your itinerary. Use the iMotoneige app to share it.

It is recommended that your riding take place between 6 am and midnight .

. Respect the signage at all times, and take extra care when crossing public roads and railways.

Unless indicated otherwise, the speed limit for snowmobiles is 70 km/h.

Keep your right at all times.

It is illegal to drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

About the FCMQ

The Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec is a non-profit organization with over forty-four years of service. It is dedicated to the development and promotion of safe snowmobiling throughout Quebec. The FCMQ defends the interests of its 197 member clubs and their 120,000 snowmobiling members, as well as those of all individuals, whether they are initiated or uninitiated snowmobilers or simply tourists. More than 4,500 volunteers devote nearly 800,000 hours each year to the maintenance of the provincial snowmobile trail network.

