International Self-Care Day 2020

OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, we join communities across the world in celebrating International Self-Care Day. Self-care is all about the important role you play in your own health. Whether exercising, brushing your teeth, eating well, applying sunscreen, quitting smoking, or treating fevers and headaches, self-care is what we all do to stay healthy.

This day has served over the years as a great reminder for each of us to take care of ourselves and for our governments to support us in doing so. Yet, self-care is now more important than ever before.

As Canadians cared for themselves at home, including their efforts to prevent and treat COVID-19, they enabled our health care system to focus on critical cases of COVID-19 and emergencies. Self-care has been a critical part of our collective COVID-19 response. Based on a recently published survey, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 39% of Canadians have been seeking more information about their health from home, 28% consider that their knowledge about their health has improved, and 58% of those who managed health conditions themselves during the pandemic were satisfied with their efforts.

This year, celebrate Self-Care Day by reflecting on the role self-care has played for each of us individually and all of us collectively during the COVID-19 pandemic, and by planning for our health and well-being in the future. Now more than ever, self-care benefits you and everyone around you.

More information on each of the seven pillars of self-care, recognised as a holistic approach to health worldwide, can be found at selfcare.ca. Share your tips and stories of self-care with #iselfcare across social media!

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL SELF-CARE DAY

International Self-Care Day is a worldwide campaign held annually on July 24th (7/24) as a reminder that the benefits of self-care are experienced 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It celebrates the importance of self-care and encourages the public to practice responsible self-care.

ABOUT CHP CANADA

CHP Canada is the industry association representing the companies making evidence-based over-the-counter medicines and natural health products. These are the products you can find in medicine cabinets in every Canadian home.

www.selfcare.ca | #iSelfCare, #cdnhealth |Twitter @chp_can |Instagram @selfcare_cnd

SOURCE Consumer Health Products Canada/CHP Canada

For further information: MEDIA INQUIRIES: Adam Gibson, T: 613.601.2326 |Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.chpcanada.ca

