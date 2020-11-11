International Medical Group Appoints Guillermo Ortega as Chief Underwriting Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), an industry-leading international medical insurance, global assistance, and travel insurance company is pleased to announce that Guillermo Ortega has joined the company as Chief Underwriting Officer.

Guillermo will be responsible for leading and overseeing underwriting initiatives for all of IMG's business segments and to ensure strong performance in today's dynamic and highly competitive global marketplace. Additionally, he will work in conjunction with IMG's current executive team to strengthen the company's underwriting strategy and create business plans that will generate continued profitable growth in current and new markets.

Previously, Guillermo served as the Vice President of Underwriting at UnitedHealthcare Global Solutions. For over nine years, he was a member of the Global Solutions senior leadership team in addition to his underwriting oversight responsibilities.

Prior experience for Ortega also includes time with AIG - Atlas Expatriate Benefits and CIGNA International. Guillermo is prepared to make an immediate impact at IMG with extensive experience in the provision of global group and medical insurance, pharmacy, wellness / employee assistance, corporate and individual travel, and assistance programs.

"Guillermo is an excellent addition to the IMG team," said President of IMG, Steve Paraboschi. "With his significant experience and leadership as a global underwriting professional, I am confident his skills and vision will drive excellence and continued profitable growth in our various segments."

About International Medical Group (IMG)

Since 1990, International Medical Group, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.A., has provided global insurance benefits and assistance services to millions of members in almost every country. We are committed to being there with our members to provide them with Global Peace of Mind®. Our full-service approach includes 24/7 worldwide assistance, medical management services, and highly trained, multilingual customer service professionals. IMG delivers the insurance products and assistance services members need, backed by the services they want. IMG's global family of companies includes AkesoCare Management®, Global Response Ltd., and ALC Health.

CONTACT: Kate Ruddell, [email protected]

SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)

